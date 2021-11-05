It’s not the first time model and actress Milla Jovovich brought her now 14-year-old daughter Ever Anderson along on the red carpet. But last night’s mother-daughter date at the Los Angeles amfAR gala was a bit different. For one thing, the rest of the family, including dad Paul W.S. Anderson and two younger daughters weren’t in attendance. For another, Ever Anderson is now a burgeoning star in her own right.

After a small part in 2016 playing the younger version of her mother’s iconic action heroine Alicia Marcus in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (which her father directed), Anderson went beyond family projects this summer, when she appeared as the younger version of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow.

Next year, Anderson is poised to attain leading lady status herself. She’ll star as Wendy in Disney’s upcoming live-action Peter Pan & Wendy film (yes, the one where Yara Shahidi will play Tinker Bell and Jude Law will do his best pirate brogue as Captain Hook).

Anderson is also following in her mother’s fashion footsteps as well. Her red carpet appearance came just hours after she was revealed to be one of the new faces of the Miu Miu Nuit campaign.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Appropriately, Anderson carried a white Miu Miu purse which she paired with a ruffled white blouse, voluminous black skirt, and a dusty rose statement belt for a pop of color.

Jovovich was one of many celebs who opted for Moschino on the red carpet (designer Jeremy Scott was one of the gala’s honorees). She wore a heart-emblazoned red dress from the brand’s fall 2021 collection.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic