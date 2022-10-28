Millie Bobby Brown leaned into leading lady attitude at the Enola Homes 2 premiere on Thursday night. The 18-year-old showed up in gown with a halter strap and plunging neckline. The bespoke pale pink dress was courtesy of Louis Vuitton and covered in three dimensional silver and black floral appliques, with a ring around her collar. It was cinched at the waist and the skirt swept the floor as she walked.

Brown finished the look with her blonde hair swept up in a bun, and wore bronzer, winged black eyeliner, and a pale coral lip.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

The dress revealed some of the star’s rarely seen tattoos, including the small ‘011’ on the inside of her left wrist, just like her Stranger Things character, a heart outline on her collarbone, a line-drawing of a bouquet on her back, and the name “Ruth” on her right rib cage, which honors her late grandmother who passed from Alzheimer’s disease in 2020.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Brown was accompanied by her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi. The model was wearing a black suit over a black button-down. He and Brown have been dating for over a year and made their red carpet debut at the BAFTAS in March of this year.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Henry Cavill and made his own red carpet debut with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, posing together for the first time. Cavill is Brown’s co-star, playing the sibling Sherlock to her Enola.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The sequel to Netflix’s Enola Holmes continues to follow the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, who has her own mysteries to unravel, and will be released on the streaming platform on November 4.