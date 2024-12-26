12 Ways to Wear Mocha Mousse—Pantone’s Most Timeless Color of the Year

The holiday season brings with it many traditions, among them Pantone’s annual color of the year announcement. For over three decades, the global authority on color forecasting has unveiled the hue it believes will define the year ahead in fashion, design, and beauty. Whether you see it as a reflection of trends or a force shaping them, there’s no denying its influence. Past picks like Viva Magenta (2023), Classic Blue (2020), and Living Coral (2019) have left their mark on runways, product designs, and interiors worldwide.

This year, however, Pantone has taken an unexpected turn. Instead of a bold or vibrant shade, it has crowned a decidedly un-trendy neutral as 2025’s top color. Dubbed Mocha Mousse, the earthy, simple brown is, according to the brand’s press release, “imbued with richness” and “nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort.” It’s both grounding and decadent— luxurious in a dessert-like way because yes, pudding can be elegant.

Unlike recent eye-catching shades like 2024’s Peach Fuzz, Mocha Mousse isn’t an accent color meant to be tested out in the form of a new iPhone case or bright socks. It’s classic, timeless, and versatile, a shade that feels right at home in sumptuous suede or buttery cashmere. To help you embrace the year’s trendiest non-trendy color, here are 12 enduringly stylish pieces in Mocha Mousse that will outlast all of the colors of the year to come.