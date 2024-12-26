FASHION

12 Ways to Wear Mocha Mousse—Pantone’s Most Timeless Color of the Year

by Ali Hoffman
Model on the runway at Tory Burch RTW Spring 2025 held at Skylight at The Refinery as part of New Yo...
Tory Burch Spring 2025. WWD/WWD/Getty Images
The holiday season brings with it many traditions, among them Pantone’s annual color of the year announcement. For over three decades, the global authority on color forecasting has unveiled the hue it believes will define the year ahead in fashion, design, and beauty. Whether you see it as a reflection of trends or a force shaping them, there’s no denying its influence. Past picks like Viva Magenta (2023), Classic Blue (2020), and Living Coral (2019) have left their mark on runways, product designs, and interiors worldwide.

This year, however, Pantone has taken an unexpected turn. Instead of a bold or vibrant shade, it has crowned a decidedly un-trendy neutral as 2025’s top color. Dubbed Mocha Mousse, the earthy, simple brown is, according to the brand’s press release, “imbued with richness” and “nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort.” It’s both grounding and decadent— luxurious in a dessert-like way because yes, pudding can be elegant.

Unlike recent eye-catching shades like 2024’s Peach Fuzz, Mocha Mousse isn’t an accent color meant to be tested out in the form of a new iPhone case or bright socks. It’s classic, timeless, and versatile, a shade that feels right at home in sumptuous suede or buttery cashmere. To help you embrace the year’s trendiest non-trendy color, here are 12 enduringly stylish pieces in Mocha Mousse that will outlast all of the colors of the year to come.

Alaïa Le Tecklel Medium Bag in Nubuk Calfskin
$2,700
Alaïa
Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise in Chocolate Bronze
$35
Charlotte Tilbury
Guest in Residence Shrunken Crew in Almond
$245
Guest in Residence
Janessa Leoné Piper Beanie in Whiskey
$97
Janessa Leoné
Loewe Flex Loafer in Suede
$890
Loewe
Magniber Princess Blanket in Saffron Brown
€416
Magniber
Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Toast
$18
Rhode
Schoolhouse Teig Lamp in Butterscotch
$399
Schoolhouse
Skims Cotton Jersey Full Brief in Truffle
$20
Skims
Still Here Townes Jacket in Chocolate Suede
$1,050
Still Here
Toteme Square Sunglass in Umber
$380
Toteme
Zara Plain Polo Shirt in Toffee
$69.90
Zara