The display of pure royal glamour that Monaco’s royal family puts on display for the annual Rose Ball is nearly unrivaled in Europe. This year was no exception, with Princess Charlene, Charlotte Casiraghi, Tatiana Santo Domingo, and Beatrice Borromeo all taking royal dressing to a new level.

The micro-state is one of the most recognizable destinations in the Mediterranean, but guests this year were asked to dress with the “spirit of the Caribbean.” As has become tradition, the event’s artistic director Christian Louboutin transformed the Salle des Étoiles into an island oasis with lush greenery and exotic florals. Although Louboutin interpreted the dress code quite literally with a bold suit coat, some guests had more abstract takes.

SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, went with a tiered black Chanel dress that featured metallic beading across the bodice. Casiraghi was joined by her brother Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo. Beatrice Borromeo (wife of Pierre Casiraghi) turned up to the event in a Grecian-inspired Dior dress.

Princess Alexandra of Hanover, the younger half-sister of the Casiraghi siblings, played into the sunset aesthetic with a pink tulle confection from Giambattista Valli. The princess’s boyfriend Ben Sylvester Strautmann looked dapper in a full suit and bow tie.

PLS Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Albert, the patron of the Princess Grace Foundation, and Princess Charlene joined in on the fun in elegant looks. The Prince went for a traditional suit while the Princess made a statement in an asymmetrical Dolce & Gabbana dress. It was designed with an emerald lace detail that draped over the princess’s figure. Meanwhile, Princess Caroline kept it simple in an off-the-shoulder white look from Chanel.

While the House of Grimaldi were relatively tame with their “Monaco Sunset” fashions, others were more willing to have some fun. One attendee reportedly wore Jennifer Lopez’s infamous Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Like last year’s soirée which featured a live concert from Gloria Gaynor, guests danced along to a performance from Earth, Wind & Fire and a set from the Paris-based DJ Carla Genus.