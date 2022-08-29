This year’s MTV Video Music Awards ended the night with some mixed reviews. The show verged a little too much on the side of cursed and cringe, with appearances from Johnny Depp leaving many viewers staring at their screen and asking, “Why??” And while there were some fashion moments that stole the show (thank god for Lizzo), in all, the red carpet—normally known for some of the most fun and outrageous looks of the year—was unfortunately lackluster. Despite these shortcomings (or maybe because of them), when the broadcast ended, the stars were ready to move on from the Prudential Center, head into the city, and get to partying. Of course, for many celebrities, this required a whole new ensemble. Some went casual, like Rosé, who kept it cool in jeans and a graphic tee. Taylor Swift, meanwhile, used the opportunity to embrace her upcoming era, sporting a blue satin jumpsuit covered in embellished stars, a very Midnights look if we’ve ever seen one. Below, check out what everyone wore to celebrate the evening late into the night.

Nicki Minaj BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID In Burberry.

Taylor Swift Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images In Moschino with Ananya jewels and Alexander McQueen heels.

Rosé Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Wearing Kat Maconie heels.

Sabrina Carpenter Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images In AKNVAS with Valentino heels.

Conan Gray Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Yung Gravy Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images