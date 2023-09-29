While Nadia Lee Cohen was raised in the quiet English countryside, her talents have taken her to the pinnacles of fashion and art around the globe. Known for her unique photography style, the 30-year-old has captured the likes of Kim Kardashian, A$AP Rocky, and Lana Del Rey with her camera and has shot campaigns for brands like Balenciaga and Gucci. In 2020, the Jeffrey Deitch-represented photographer published her first book, Women, and released her second body of work, Hello My Name Is, just one year later.

The Brit is truly a Jack of all trades—in addition to her photography skills, she’s dabbled in acting and modeling and has walked or appeared in campaigns for labels like Calvin Klein and Savage x Fenty. Her personal style is a blend of classic styles and edgy, statement-making pieces—she’s a proponent of sheer pieces layered with baggy moto jackets and a perpetual wearer of skin-baring maxi dresses. She’s become a fixture on the front rows of Saint Laurent, Schiaparelli (whose designer Daniel Roseberry hand-picked her as a face of the brand), and Ferragamo, among others. Below, a look back at Nadia Lee Cohen’s best style moments.

2023: Saint Laurent Show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Lee Cohen debuted this completely sheer dress (and blonde mullet hairstyle) for Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2024 show in Paris.

2023: Schiaparelli Show Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A true Schiaparelli muse, Lee Cohen wore a full look from the brand for their fall/winter 2023 runway show.

2023: LuisaViaRoma x British Vogue Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The photographer looked as cool as ever in a metallic mini dress and fur overcoat for a LuisaViaRoma x British Vogue event.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Even on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Lee Cohen had her trusty shades on. Her cut-out, hooded Saint Laurent look certainly made a statement, too.

2023: Saint Laurent Show Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Brit continued her sheer obsession for Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show with this transparent dress and leather trench coat.

2023: Saint Laurent Menswear Show Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Berlin for Saint Laurent’s menswear show, Lee Cohen looked ready for a night out in this plunging, metallic maxi dress.

2023: Academy Awards Viewing Party Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The multi-hyphenate clearly has a taken a liking to the strapless look over the years—here, she wore a corseted number by DSquared2 for an Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2023.

2023: Ferragamo Show Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lee Cohen donned her street style best, in the form of this siren red Ferragamo look, for the brand’s fall/winter 2023 presentation at Paris Fashion Week.

2023: Saint Laurent Menswear Show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Lee Cohen kept things simple and entirely chic in a plunging black dress and statement sunglasses for the Saint Laurent Menswear show in Paris.

2022: Schiaparelli Show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images All eyes were on Lee Cohen as she arrived to Schiaparelli’s Paris Fashion Week show in a cut-out maxi dress, gold heels, and dramatic nails.

2021: Vanity Fair Party Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Glittering in gold Schiaparelli, Lee Cohen attended a 2021 Vanity Fair Party in this knitted number and elaborate mask.

2020: Savage X Fenty Show Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2020, the star chose this ruffled, strapless black gown, sunglasses, and knee-high boots for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show.

2020: Ulyana Sergeenko Show Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The photographer put her modeling walk to the test in this feathered look by Ulyana Sergeenko.

2019: Valentino Show Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lee Cohen brought the sunshine to Valentino’s runway show in 2019 with this sunflower yellow coat.