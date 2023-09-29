While Nadia Lee Cohen was raised in the quiet English countryside, her talents have taken her to the pinnacles of fashion and art around the globe. Known for her unique photography style, the 30-year-old has captured the likes of Kim Kardashian, A$AP Rocky, and Lana Del Rey with her camera and has shot campaigns for brands like Balenciaga and Gucci. In 2020, the Jeffrey Deitch-represented photographer published her first book, Women, and released her second body of work, Hello My Name Is, just one year later.
The Brit is truly a Jack of all trades—in addition to her photography skills, she’s dabbled in acting and modeling and has walked or appeared in campaigns for labels like Calvin Klein and Savage x Fenty. Her personal style is a blend of classic styles and edgy, statement-making pieces—she’s a proponent of sheer pieces layered with baggy moto jackets and a perpetual wearer of skin-baring maxi dresses. She’s become a fixture on the front rows of Saint Laurent, Schiaparelli (whose designer Daniel Roseberry hand-picked her as a face of the brand), and Ferragamo, among others. Below, a look back at Nadia Lee Cohen’s best style moments.