Naomi Campbell has a unique ability to turn just about every red carpet she steps foot on into her own personal runway. But, for all the galas and premieres the supermodel has attended over the years, her jaw-dropping red-carpet fashion sense takes its best form at the Cannes Film Festival. Since she made her first appearance at the starry event back in 1996, Campbell has managed to bring her signature fashion sense to the Croisette countless times since.

Of course, she’s partnered with top labels like Chanel, Valentino, and Versace. But Campbell has also remained on the cutting edge at Cannes: she was doing the sheer red carpet trend in 2007, before fashion girls hopped on the bandwagon over the past few years, and even sported a teensy, tiny party dress and ab-baring cut-outs on the step and repeat. So, in honor of Naomi Campbell’s history at the Cannes Film Festival, look back at all of her top red carpet moments, here.

2024 Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images The 2024 edition just kicked off, but Campbell has already managed to make headlines by re-wearing a Chanel couture gown that she had premiered on the runway 28 years earlier.

2023 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Campbell’s statuesque Chanel couture gown, which she wore during the Firebrand premiere, featured a fully-embellished neck strap and backside. The model accented her look with blunt bangs and her go-to natural makeup.

2023 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Campbell looked ethereal in an ab-baring, cut-out Valentino look during the Killers Of The Flower Moon red carpet. The cherry on top? A blush pink, feather-trimmed cape.

2023 Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Campbell, dripping in disco ball sequins, went for a high-impact Celine look for the festival’s opening ceremony in 2023.

2022 Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Campbell went sans bra in 2022 during the Decision To Leave premiere. She dazzled in a plunging Valentino couture gown that she accented with a blinding, megawatt diamond necklace.

2018 Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images In 2018, Campbell made the red carpet her runway in a custom, asymmetrical look from Poiret.

2017 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After a six year hiatus from the Cannes Film Festival, Campbell returned to the 2017 event in a jaw-dropping Atelier Versace gown.

2011 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Campbell has shown herself to experiment on the Cannes red carpet, for the 2011 The Beaver premiere, she kept things classic in a dotted black gown complete with elegant ruffle details.

2010 Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images All eyes were on Campbell and her disco ball halter gown that she showed off for the premiere of Biutiful in 2010.

2010 George Pimentel/FilmMagic/Getty Images With her then-boyfriend Vladislav Doronin, Campbell went black tie formal for the 2010 edition.

2008 Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Campbell radiated in 2008 while wearing this drop-waist number.

2007 Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Campbell flouted the traditional Cannes gown in 2007, opting to wear a black tutu dress with sheer inserts for the Une Vieille Maitresse premiere.

2007 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Way ahead of the sheer red carpet trend, Campbell graced The Diving Bell and the Butterfly red carpet in a see-through dotted dress back in 2007.

2004 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alongside actress Daryl Hannah and Fawaz Gruosi, Campbell went simple in 2004. She sported a Grecian white column gown and a serpent Bulgari necklace.

2002 Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images The model went full-on midnight blue on the 2002 red carpet in a velour dress that featured a va-va-voom side slit and a plunging neckline.

2001 Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Campbell sizzled for the 2001 Cannes amfAR Gala in a semi-sheer number complete with major embroidery.