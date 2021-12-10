Naomi Campbell Puts Her Own Spin on Dior Menswear
When Naomi Campbell attended the Dior Men’s fall 2022 show on Thursday night, it seemed obvious the model would arrive to the event wearing Dior. It’s customary to wear a specific brand’s designs when attending their show, and there were some very chic looks from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s spring/summer show in September from which Campbell could choose. But this was a Dior Men’s presentation, so it shouldn’t have come as a surprise when the model stepped out in a Kim Jones-designed suit.
Campbell attended Jones’ show in a look from his fall 2021 presentation, which was heavily influenced by the ceremonial coats artists wear when inducted into the Academie des Beaux-Arts in Paris. The result of that specific show was a parade of high-collared, button up military-style outerwear, some of which were adorned with golden buttons and other army-like detailing. When Campbell pulled from this collection, though, she went for a more subtle look, opting for a monochrome, pale gray option. The model left the military-style jacket open and paired it with a multicolored button-down. She finished off the outfit with some sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.
The look is a bit of a departure for Campbell, who usually opts for a more feminine aesthetic when it comes to dressing, though she has surely rocked a suit before. The inclusion of sneakers isn’t too surprising, however, as the model seems to be a bit of a sneaker head, and is known to pair a good trainer with a chic outfit.