As much of the fashion world descended upon New York City for its fall 2024 runway season these past few days, Naomi Campbell and Jennifer Lopez were far, far away. The supermodel and singer spent quality time together, decked out in some pretty standout fashion, over the weekend in Dubai for the opening of the luxury resort One&Only One Za’abeel.

Per usual, Campbell and Lopez didn’t hold back with their style. Campbell looked regal in a glittering couture gown from Ali Karoui that she paired with Louboutin pumps and blinding bijoux from Bulgari. Her dress featured a fairly simple, curve-hugging silhouette but was taken up a notch thanks to a dramatic sheer cape. Lopez, who took to the stage during the grand opening, took a more casual approach to sequins with her look.

The This Is Me...Now singer opted for a disco-worthy pink jumpsuit and an oversized fur coat that had a very, dare we say, Mob Wife feel to it. Lopez rounded out her performance look with dewy glam and a selection of silver jewels.

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Campbell paired her floor-sweeping gown with a pin-straight hair style and just the right amount of layered jewelry.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It wasn’t all sequins and furs for JLo, though. Before taking the stage, the singer and actress posed on the step and repeat while wearing a gown fit for the Black and White Ball episode of Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans. Her Giambattista Valli number featured a strapless silhouette accented by a dramatic bustle skirt and center slit. The star continued the elegant feel of her gown with satin opera gloves, a sleek updo, and a pair of towering black heels.

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After the pair partied the night away on Saturday, Campbell returned the following day for a casual, yet extremely chic, brunch look. The super slipped into a cherry red turtleneck dress, white statement heels, and a pair of round-frame sunglasses.

It’s safe to assume Campbell and Lopez will be making their way to Europe for Fashion Weeks in London, Milan, and Paris—but until then, they looked quite content paling around in their sequins and furs.