The Prince’s Trust Gala is an annual event benefitting a charity founded by Prince Charles dedicated to help young people find employment. And while Charles didn’t make it to the 2022 edition held at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City on Thursday night, the evening still had a royal in its presence: Naomi Campbell, who looked regal as ever in a structured Valentino that injected the red carpet with a heavy dose of purple. What’s more, like Princess Diana and Kate Middleton before her, the 51-year-old supermodel paired the Pierpaolo Piccioli design with a regal set of emerald drop earrings.

The look made for a nice change for the Valentino designs worn by so many celebrities as of late. Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Gillian Anderson are just some of the many who’ve stepped out wearing the vibrant pink collection that the house presented this past March during Paris Fashion Week. In fact, Gigi Hadid could even be spotted wearing one of the looks at on the same red carpet as Campbell. Leave it to Naomi to instead go with a color that’s been associated with royals for centuries.

Naomi Campbell attends the Prince’s Trust Gala in at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City on April 28, 2022. Photo by Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Naomi Campbell attends the Prince’s Trust Gala in at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City on April 28, 2022. Photo by Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

The evening also offered insight into who may be attending the Met Gala this upcoming Monday, seeing as they’re currently in New York City. With any luck, we’ll soon be seeing Campbell and fellow gala attendees Kate Moss, Phoebe Dynevor, and Gigi and Bella Hadid on the biggest red carpet of the year. Don’t be surprised if Campbell opts for another design by Valentino: She repped the house, again in purple, at the event in 2019.