Who else could gather Grace Jones, Kate Moss, Law Roach, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Sarah Burton all in one room, at the same time, other than Naomi Campbell? Last night, Campbell fêted the opening of her retrospective exhibition Naomi: In Fashion at the Victoria & Albert Museum with a pair of plunging party dresses while alongside who’s who of the English fashion world.

Campbell began her evening at the London institution with a custom red carpet number from Boss. Her white dress twisted the classic suit by way of a plunging neckline—adorned with a subtle lapel detail—and a steep center slit that showed off her world-famous legs. Campbell, working with Law Roach as her stylist, amped up her white gown with a pair of Bulgari haute joaillerie Serpenti necklaces and stacks of diamond bracelets. She rounded out her red carpet moment with white glasses, open-toe pumps, and waist-length hair.

Later in the evening, Campbell naturally shortened her hemline and packed on some gold sparkle for an after party at The Roof Garden in London. She again slipped into a custom Boss number, this one with a similarly low-cut neckline. But instead of finishing at the floor, her outfit was designed with a mini skirt that cut off around the mid-thigh area. Campbell paired her gold disco dress with black cat-eye sunglasses, matching stilettos, and a gold foil clutch.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The opening of Campbell’s retrospective, which was curated by Edward Enninful and features over 100 pieces worn by the super, drew a flashy crowd of models, designers, and musicians alike. Campbell’s longtime pal Kate Moss showed support in a plunging satin slip (though not nearly as sheer as the one she made famous alongside Campbell in the ’90s) as she posed for photographs next to a silver-clad Daphne Guinness.

Grace Jones, a longtime confidant of Campbell’s, stepped out in a black velour dress and matching hat complete with a hot pink sash. Jodie Turner-Smith, former Alexander McQueen designer Sarah Burton, Adwoa Aboah, Andreas Kronthaler, and many, many more were also in attendance.

“To stand in front of my wardrobe is a humbling experience,” Campbell said during the evening. “Vivid memories replay bygone conversations with the legendary designers who were among my closest friends and collaborators. I hope you will get to know the love stories behind the clothes.”