The majority of Naomi Campbell’s staggering personal closet is currently on display at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum as part of her retrospective exhibition Naomi: In Fashion. Last night however, Campbell brought one of her more impressive vintage pieces out for a spin on the town.

Campbell slipped into an early aughts dress from her late friend Alexander McQueen for an event ahead of London Fashion Week. The piece, from McQueen’s theatrical spring 2004 collection, was punctuated by a printed skirt comprised of layers and layers of feminine ruffles. The dress’s bustier also featured the same watercolor pattern as the skirt. Campbell accessorized the piece’s low-cut necklace with a blinding diamond necklace. She finished everything off with stacks of silver and gold bracelets, a blunt bob haircut, and a dewy makeup look.

The runway star’s ’00s dress is from one of the late designer’s more memorable shows titled “Deliverance.” In peak McQueen fashion, the spectacle blended the traditional catwalk with a full-on dance party.

@naomi

Models entered the show space, a 19th-century Parisian dancehall, on the arms of professional dancers to perform a choreographed routine until they literally collapsed. Campbell’s dress, look 15 of the collection, was situated at the start of the spectacle and shown on a model sporting ballet flats and tousled hair.

Of course, Campbell has quite the connection to the house of McQueen. She was one of the late master’s most formidable muses and closed the final runway show of his predecessor, Sarah Burton, last September with tears in her eyes.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

More of Campbell’s career and personal fashion collection is currently on display at the Victoria & Albert Museum. The exhibition includes “Campbell’s own extensive wardrobe of haute couture and ready-to-wear ensembles from key moments in her career, along with loans from designer archives and objects from the V&A's collections,” per an official statement.

During the retrospective opening earlier this summer, Campbell spoke about the collection which includes museum-worthy designs from dynamos like McQueen, Azzedine Alaïa, Thierry Mugler, and Vivienne Westwood. “To stand in front of my wardrobe is a humbling experience,” she said, adding “Vivid memories replay, bygone conversations with the legendary designers who were among my closest friends and collaborators. I hope you will get to know the love stories behind the clothes.”