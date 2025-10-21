In Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama All’s Fair, Naomi Watts is in business mode with a wardrobe full of buttoned-up skirt suits and luxe cape coats. But at the series’s Paris premiere tonight, Watts offered an entirely different version of the businesswoman’s office uniform—done with a risqué red carpet twist. Perhaps she’s ready to report for duty at the same office as a leather-wearing Alexander Skarsgård?

Joining her co-stars—Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash—Watts stepped out to the premiere in a daring lace blouse. Worn with nothing underneath, the sheer garment featured a turtleneck collar and a large sternum-baring cut-out. Subverting office wear even further, the actor slipped into a pencil skirt that ballooned with structure. Her ankle-length maxi was designed with 3D bulbous structures in place of a traditional hemline. The entire ensemble was pulled from Alessandro Michele’s spring 2025 couture collection for Valentino.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Even Watt’s most traditional nod to business style was done with a twist. She wore a navy suit coat over her shoulder, which was made interesting due to a contrasting white lapel and a playful bow detail. The actor finished the look with Gianvito Rossi heels, a tousled bob, and a stack of silver earrings.

Watts is part of Murphy’s star-studded legal team in All’s Fair, a tale about a team of lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to “open their own powerhouse practice” as they “navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances.”

While the fashion in All’s Fair isn’t nearly as captivating as the storyline (there’s a murder, cheating, and harsh insults), Watts’s sheer premiere look tonight was a subtle nod to the types of office styles worn in the series. With enough sheer fabric to constitute a call from HR, that is.