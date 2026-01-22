Natalie Portman Does Quiet Luxury With a Pantsless Twist

Quiet Luxury is an aesthetic that often favors subtlety and layering. Think: cleverly put-together ensembles in neutral tones that look so effortless, they register as instinctive.

Last night, however, Natalie Portman subtly flipped the script. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she appeared in a blazer from the apex of understated cool, The Row. The twist? She wore it without pants.

Portman slipped into The Row’s Fontana wool blazer for the occasion. Crafted from a virgin wool fabric, the jacket features notched lapels, a nipped-in waist, and simple buttons lining the front. Portman wore it with nothing but sheer tights and high heels, both in black. Tiffany & Co. jewels were the finishing touch.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Portman’s style doesn’t always fall squarely into the Quiet Luxury category. The actor will slip into a feathered Dior party skirt here, a sheer ruffled gown there. Notably, she has a love for micro-mini dresses done in high-contrast colors. But her latest outfit falls squarely within The Row’s recent aesthetic.

But even The Row, the hippest of the Quiet Luxury brands, has flirted with the idea of no pants. (The Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-designed labels last few runway collections have explored the pants-optional look, in the form of mainly chic suit jackets worn with stockings underneath).

As they say, no pants, no problem.

Shop Portman’s Look: