It was only a matter of time before Dior girl Natalie Portman co-signed Jonathan Anderson’s much buzzed-about debut womenswear collection.

Joining devotees like Greta Lee and Mia Goth, Portman pulled out a fresh-from-the-runway Dior look to attend the Film Festival Lumiere in Lyon, France, on Sunday. Up top, Portman was all business in black silk shirting with silver buttons. To elevate the wardrobe staple, the actor slipped into a high-waisted bubble skirt that was brimming with feather fringe. The bubblegum pink piece featured a pale base with splashes of neon color. Side-stepping the more formal stilettos show on Anderson’s Dior runway, Portman finished off her look in French Girl style with a pair of black Mary Jane flats.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Portman not only turned to one of Paris Fashion Week’s highest profile runway shows in Anderson’s spring 2026 Dior collection. She also dabbled in one of the catwalk’s most prominent outfit formulas: the “statement skirt, simple shirt” phenomenon.

This season, designers presented all types of embellished, party-ready skirts—ones emblazoned with feathers, dripping in sequins, and layered with fringe—styled with more utilitarian blouses and shirts. For Portman, someone who has always appreciated the power of a statement dress, the styling trick feels like a natural fit.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But on Saturday evening, Portman wore the inverse of the statement skirt, boring shirt look at the Arco premiere. The actor donned a gray sweatshirt with matching bows extending from the neckline. It was a design detail that featured prominently throughout the Dior collection, mainly on elegant evening dresses. And while Portman’s micro-mini jean skirt was simple in its structure, it had us wondering if those cursed mall skirts from the late 2000s are actually on the comeback.

Between her opposing skirt and shirt combinations this weekend, Portman proved that the power of a good outfit can lie in just one statement piece.