Tonight in Rome, Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented the brand’s Cruise 2026 collection at the 18th-century complex, Villa Albani Torlonia, in Rome, Italy. Leading the way to the front row? None other than perennial Dior muse Natalie Portman, who looked ready to walk down the aisle in head-to-toe white.

Portman slipped into a one-shoulder look that could have doubled as a bridal dress if need be. The actor’s maxi featured layers of romantic ruffles, a scarf-like detail at the neck, and a slight sheer effect throughout. The feminine aesthetic of Portman’s dress was contrasted by the rest of her outfit, however. She layered a structured suit coat, which trailed down the length of her dress, over top in a pearl white color. A jet black crossbody bag worn on the shoulder and peep-toe sandals completed the look.

OneTake/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Portman touched down at her hotel, seemingly flying over to Rome after press obligations in New York last week. Her travel look—an unstructured suit coat, baggy barrel jeans, and white Dad sneakers—was a far cry from the gauzy bridal dress she wore to the historic Villa Albani Torlonia. But it seems as though Chiuri wanted it that way.

OneTake/GC Images/Getty Images

Chiuri, a native of Rome, seems to have assigned her guests a strict, color-coordinated dress code for the evening: black for men, and white for women.

Joining Portman in all-white were Rosamund Pike, Alexandra Daddario, and Ashley Park. Of course, white is one of the most universal symbols of new beginnings, perhaps an intentional choice amid unconfirmed reports that this could be Chiuri’s final Dior collection.

OneTake/GC Images/Getty Images