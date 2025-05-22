Natalie Portman is embracing power reds and power hips in New York. After dazzling the Cannes Film Festival last week, Portman stepped out in the Big Apple yesterday in a red-hot embrace of color and shape. She looked like the fashionable equivalent of a red velvet cupcake.

Portman, promoting her new AppleTV+ adventure film Fountain of Youth, slipped into a strapless mini from the Polish-born designer Magda Butrym. A favorite of It girls like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, Butrym is particularly known for her use of floral motifs. That design detail was found all over the hem of Portman’s dress. Though, this particular piece was extra special. According to the label, it was hand-woven on a traditional loom. The voluminous shaping of the hips was also done by hand.

Portman accessorized her bright party dress minimally, opting for a pair of her go-to sandal heels from Jimmy Choo in a coordinating red color. A fresh-faced makeup look and a glossy, nude lip finished the outfit.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

A little dress, done with major structure, is clearly a favorite silhouette for Portman. She wore a similarly shaped outfit for the Fountain of Youth premiere at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday.

The actor donned a black tutu dress from Dior that featured off-the-shoulder straps with a frayed tulle element. While not as structured as her red dress, the gothic mini did feature a drop-waist silhouette that hugged the star’s figure. She finished the look with black heels and a diamond necklace.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Before her New York trip, Portman took Cannes (where she promoted her voice acting and producing role in the animated film, Arco) in a series of high-glam looks. She wore yet another structured mini dress, this one, from Dior, for the Arco photo call. Portman then followed that up with one of her more memorable red carpet moments of late: a custom Dior gown inspired by one of the French maison’s 1951 couture designs.