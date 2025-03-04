Dressing in all-black is often a way to blend in, but not for Natalie Portman. The actor, wearing no pants and a divisive shoe trend borrowed from the schoolyard, more than stood out at Paris Fashion Week today.

Portman tried her hand at monochrome dressing to attend Dior’s fall 2025 runway show at the Jardin des Tuileries this morning. The actor slipped into a thigh-length shirt dress that featured a high-neck collar and sheer lace panels down the front. On her way into the show venue, Portman bundled up in a Jackie Kennedy-esque peacoat that concealed the tiny shirt dress she wore underneath.

Portman finished her look with what initially appeared to be knee-length boots. But upon a second look, the actor opted to pair simple black stilettos with bow-trimmed socks. It’s a preppy styling trick that has roots in the ’60s, but is quietly making a comeback among the fashion set of late.

Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Long socks worn with sleek pumps has been a major street-style trend since the fall 2025 shows kicked off in New York City last month. It’s a look that’s also popular among stars like Sydney Sweeney and Kristen Stewart and top brands like Fendi, Prada, and Valentino these past few seasons. For the most part, however, those labels and stars are mixing and matching the trend (pairing sheer white socks with black Mary Janes, for example) unlike Portman who went for all-black everything.

Portman’s version of the look was also rather practical on multiple fronts. Not only did those long socks keep her warm from the Paris cold, they also created the illusion of a sleek, high shoe. It’s the perfect solution for those who might not have the perfect length or color of boots sitting around in their closet to complete a particular look. Just pair your longest socks with your chicest shoe—and, perhaps, no pants à la Portman.