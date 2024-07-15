Natalie Portman has her Lady in the Lake wardrobe down to a science. She’s worn almost exclusively short dresses while promoting the series, often designed with some sort of risqué cut-out, that she’s paired with her signature sandal heels. And while her latest outfit might follow that exact formula, peep-toe pump and all, it turned out to be a major departure from her gothic, Black Swan premiere look just a day prior.

On Friday, Portman attended a conversation at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in New York City while wearing a plunging silk number from Prada. The actress’s scarf dress featured the brand’s floral Gardenia print throughout and a tie front detail that flashed a sliver of her midsection. The dress’s thigh-length skirt was also etched with the same pattern and an archival logo along the hemline. Portman paired her outfit with metallic silver shoes (in fact, the same ones she wore for a Lady in the Lake preview screening last week), pearl earrings, and a tousled hairdo.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Today, Portman stopped by The View in another, more pared-back press moment. She sported retro flare jeans, a white top, and a roomy tote bag—all courtesy of her go-to Dior.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s clear from Portman’s recent press looks that she isn’t hopping on the method dressing bandwagon anytime soon. Instead, she and her stylist Ryan Hastings are just picking out what works.

She kicked off Lady in the Lake promotion in a pink frock from Oscar de la Renta’s fall 2024 collection. The dress was layered with embroidered flowers that were stitched together throughout and red velvet straps along the shoulders. Just a few days later, Portman took a turn in a piece from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s recent Dior cruise collection for the show’s NYC premiere. Her sheer corset and hot pants, layered with a fully-embroidered mini dress, brought back images of the famous tutu she wore during Black Swan—a far cry from the French Riviera moment she pulled over the weekend.

