The garden blooms year round with Natalie Portman. Last night, the Black Swan actress made an appearance at a preview screening and conversation for her new series Lady in the Lake hosted at The Paley Center for Media. For the event, Portman and stylist Ryan Hastings chose a pink frock.

The Oscar de la Renta design is from the brand’s fall 2024 collection. It is composed of peonies cut and embroidered to make a guipure lace that forms the sheath silhouette featuring occasional cut outs. The mini dress also features two velvet shoulder straps. She paired it with metallic sandals and simple diamond earrings.

Co-star Moses Ingram joined her on the floral train, wearing a teal ankle length gown boasting a rich floral print as well. That look was from Carolina Herrera’s fall 2024 collection by Wes Gordon.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But it’s really just the latest in floral looks for Portman who has been opting for flowers all year. There was the shimmering flapper dress at the “Miss Dior” exhibition in Tokyo last month: that featured delicate floral embroidery. In a much bigger way, back in February she turned the trend sexy, weathering a red leather cropped jacket and miniskirt from Balmain, both featuring 3-D rosettes. That look served her for the Independent Spirit Awards. And of course there was the couture: for the Golden Globes, she wore an embroidered gown featuring multiple floral cutouts layered atop each other from Christian Dior’s haute couture collection.