The off-the-shoulder dress Natalie Portman wore during the final scene of Black Swan is one of the actress’s more memorable costumes worn throughout her career. Well, last night, Portman revamped her iconic look—winged eyeliner and all—for the Lady in the Lake premiere with the help of some very-on trend details.

Portman stepped out to the Museum of Arts in New York City in a strapless lingerie look from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s medieval-inspired cruise 2025 collection for Dior. Her dress started off with a pair of black hot pants that flowed into a sheer corset bra top. While many stars might have sported the under-layer solo, Portman opted to add a metal mesh mini on top. The detail was almost panier-like, with a strapless bustier accented by a sculptural skirt and a plunging center slit. The see-through crystal fabric of the mini also allowed for a peek at Portman’s black corset. The actress styled her outfit with her signature peep-toe heels, winged eyeliner à la Black Swan, and a sweeping updo.

Portman’s red carpet outfit debuted during Dior’s picturesque show at the Drummond Castle in Scotland last month. The mini, which also featured a black waist belt, was shown with a matching chainmail shrug. Portman decided to skip out on the add-on and the grungy black boots and socks shown on the runway, instead opting to wear the LBD on its own.

Portman has been out and about promoting her latest limited series, Lady in the Lake, over the past few days. The actress stepped out to a preview screening in New York City on Wednesday in another risqué outfit. This look, from Oscar de la Renta’s fall 2024 collection, took a more summertime approach to the classic mini dress when compared to her more recent Dior moment. Her pale pink dress was etched with floral appliqués that created cut-out details throughout the dress.

Whether she’s in ladylike Oscar de la Renta or gothic Dior, this Lady in the Lake knows her way around a chic little dress.