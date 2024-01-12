We’re not exactly sure what Natalie Portman is seeking revenge for, but yesterday, the Academy Award winner stepped out in a very va-va-voom take on Princess Di’s famous silhouette. Unlike the Princess of Wales, though, Portman’s revenge dress was accented with a hint of lingerie dressing.

Portman trotted out the sultry monochrome look to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she mainly discussed her very meta role in Todd Haynes’ epic May December. Portman’s dress was fashioned mainly around a strapless satin base. It finished just around the knee and featured a contouring effect that perfectly accented the actress’s figure. And while Portman has never really been one to abide by Hollywood’s various dressing standards, she topped off her dress with two of the biggest red carpet trends: sheer fabric and exposed undergarments.

A slight sliver of a see-through bra poked out from the top of Portman’s strapless cocktail dress. We first saw the lingerie style emerge last year at Cannes, and it appears as though the style isn’t going anywhere in 2024. Portman’s version was a bit more subtle than some previous versions we’ve seen from stars, but it still provided an unexpected twist to the traditional revenge dress. A smudged red lip added a very Nina Sayers Black Swan touch, while her strappy black heels and pin-straight hair helped to finish off the look with ease.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

During her sit-down with Kimmel, Portman discussed her performance in May December, which has earned the entire cast, including Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, considerable buzz this awards season. “Elizabeth does things that are ethically questionable,” Portman said of her character’s method acting portrayed in the film, adding, “I have not. Of course, I have interviewed people about their lives.”

Portman notched a nomination for May December at Sunday’s Golden Globes in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category. Although she didn’t wind up taking home the Globe that night—it was Emma Stone for Poor Things who earned a well-desrved win—Portman’s red carpet look should have won an award itself.

The actress wore a dazzling Schiaparelli gown that, looking back, appeared to be the older sister version of her most recent minidress. While we’re concerned for whoever or whatever Portman is seeking revenge on, we’re quite all right with enjoying her string of va-va-voom looks in the meantime.