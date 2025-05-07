A former child actress who had her breakthrough as a teen star, Natasha Lyonne practically grew up on the red carpet. At this point in her career, she feels quite comfortable in bending any style rule to her liking. From fully sheer looks to sculptural, almost 3D dresses, the Poker Face star never holds back when it comes to getting dressed up.

Lyonne’s early red carpet appearances were marked by styles typical of the ’90s—she wore sleek, minimal cocktail dresses and dark, simple separates with an almost uniform-like regularity. But nowadays, Lyonne’s more willing to mix things up. While all-black is a constant for the actor, she’s just as likely to hit the step and repeat in a fully sheer McQueen dress in a lilac color or a metallic Schiaparelli piece. Of course, Lyonne’s penchant for experimenting in the beauty department—she’s worn her hair in various shades of pink, strawberry blonde, and her natural red over the years—makes her fashion sense all that more interesting.

Here, all of Natasha Lyonne’s best red carpet moments, from 1997 until now.

2025: Met Gala Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In 2025, Lyonne returned to the Met Gala for the first time since 2019. She chose a sheer McQueen dress that she paired with fuchsia heels with an abnormally long toe box.

2025: Poker Face Season Two Premiere Savion Washington/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor slipped into a full Alessandro Michele for Valentino look to attend the Poker Face season two premiere.

2024: Academy Museum Gala Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Valentino was again the fashion pick for Lyonne during a 2024 gala.

2024: Emmy Awards Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lyonne’s fire red curls contrasted nicely with this dark silver Schiaparelli number.

2024: Critics’ Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor proved suspenders belong on the red carpet in 2024 when she wore this monochrome look by Dolce & Gabbana.

2024: Golden Globe Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Unexpected silhouettes, like this scaled Schiaparelli dress with sculptural straps, are a favorite of Lyonne.

2023: Poker Face Premiere Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images While the star usually prefers her monochrome looks in black, she went for bright Schiaparelli red at the 2023 Poker Face premiere.

2022: CFDA Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Lyonne dyed her hair a light pink hue to attend the 2022 CFDA Awards. She wore a matching Proenza Schouler set to compliment the transformation.

2022: Directors Guild Of America Awards Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lyonne switched up her usual curls in favor of slightly tousled hair at the 2022 DGA Awards.

2020: Golden Globe Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moschino dressed Lyonne in this one-shoulder cocktail dress for the 2020 Golden Globes.

2019: Met Gala John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lyonne surprisingly hadn’t attended the Met Gala until 2019, when she wore this bold Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit inspired by the late singer Klaus Nomi in honor of that year’s “Camp” theme.

2019: Grammy Awards John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lyonne’s perfectly messy hair added to the lived-in look of this sparkly party dress.

2018: SAG Awards Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Lyonne jazzed up her elegant Proenza Schouler dress with black jewelry that trailed up her arms.

2017: Film Independent Spirit Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images A rare pattern moment, in Creatures of The Wind, at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

2016: Emmy Awards David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 2016 Emmys called for this fitted mermaid dress with lace sleeves.

2015: Emmy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images The year prior, Lyonne attended the event in an off-the-shoulder dress with fringe.

2015: Golden Globe Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This royal blue stunner is probably the closest Lyonne’s ever gotten to classic Hollywood glam.

2012: Any Day Now Premiere Mike Pont/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor abided by her uniform of all-black to attend a 2012 premiere.

2008: Entourage Premiere Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images A simple suit coat and jeans were accessorized with a Boho pendant necklace and a handbag.

2006: Paris Hilton CD Launch John Sciulli/WireImage/Getty Images Paris Hilton invited Lyonne to preview some new music in 2006, and the actor more than dressed than the part.

2002: Tribeca Film Festival Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lyonne wore this plunging black dress and gold necklaces in 2002, but it’s an outfit she’d have no problem sporting all these years later.

2000: Film Independent Spirit Awards Paul Skipper/Archive Photos/Getty Images Lyonne, wearing black pants and a sheer blouse, looked chic at a 2000 awards.

1998: American Pie Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The actor added some sparkle to her uniform of all-black during a 1998 premiere.