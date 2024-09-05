Fashion week is, of course, all about the shows and presentations—a chance for designers to debut their creations and set trends for the months to come. But over the years, the days-long event has turned into a behemoth that extends far beyond the runway. Now, you can expect an overload of parties—ranging from classy cocktail hours to sit-down dinners to Brooklyn raves—running concurrently with the fashion week calendar. This year is no different. In fact, the celebrations are already underway. Things kicked off on Tuesday with a party held by Hourglass Cosmetics and Barneys New York in honor of the brands’s new concept store. Then, on Wednesday, Longchamp hosted Joey King, Maren Morris, Coco Rocha, and more at Location05 in Hudson Yards. Some of those in attendance had to then hop downtown to 1 Bond Street, where LuisaViaRoma inaugurated their flagship store with a party and performance by Charlotte Lawrence.

And that’s just the beginning. Coming up, we have after parties for brands like Willy Chavarria and Grace Ling, as well as a Luar fête thrown in conjunction with AmEx. On Thursday, AirMail is joining forces with Bloomingdale’s for an evening celebrating Italy at The Academy Mansion, while the 3rd annual Kering Caring for Woman Gala—likely to feature many A-list attendees—will take place on September 9. Check back here often as we update you with the latest.

LuisaViaRoma New York City Flagship Kick-Off Event BFA Brendon Cook & Deonté Lee Matt Damon and Luciana Damon turned LuisaViaRoma’s flagship store opening into a date night, matching in black tops at the event on Wednesday, September 4.

BFA Brendon Cook & Deonté Lee In fact, it seems like black may have been the dress code, as models Amber Valletta and Helena Christensen attended the party—held at the new store on 1 Bond Street—in black dresses, which they showed off for the camera while posing together.

BFA Brendon Cook & Deonté Lee It was Charlotte Lawrence who brought the color to the guest list, performing for guests in a green sundress as they enjoyed the vintage furniture that fills up the space, along with a series of still-life paintings by Curtis Kulig—the first of many art installations within the store to come.

Longchamp Fall/Winter 2024 Celebration BFA We may be gearing up for the spring 2025 season, but Longchamp is still celebrating fall 2024. On Wednesday, September 4, the French leather goods brand invited guests including Joey King (pictured here) to a party at Location05 in Hudson Yards in honor of the brand’s most recent collection and Le Roseau bag.

BFA Also in attendance was model Coco Rocha, who posed in a bright green room, which looked to be Charli XCX-approved.

BFA Of course, all the guests wore pieces from the fall/winter 2024 collection. Many, like singer Maren Morris, carried the brand’s bag of the moment, Le Roseau.

Hourglass Cosmetics and Barneys New York Concept Store Launch Party BFA/ Jason Crowley & Brendon Cook It’s always a celebration when Barneys returns to the scene in some shape or form. So it’s no surprise that on Tuesday, September 3, Katie Holmes and Alek Wek were all smiles when celebrating the opening of Hourglass Cosmetics and Barneys New York concept store.

BFA/ Jason Crowley & Brendon Cook The event took place at the Elizabeth Street Gardens and 14 Prince Street, where the concept store will live until October 11. There, guests, including Emily Ratajkowski, entered a surreal space, featuring a golden port-a-potty and life-size Hourglass brush heads.

BFA/ Jason Crowley & Brendon Cook Teyana Taylor was also in attendance, ignoring the heat of the evening in acid wash, bell-bottom jeans and a leather motorcycle jacket.