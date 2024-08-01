NewJeans aren’t a typical girl group by any stretch of the imagination—so, why would they abide by the typical girl group playbook on the red carpet? Today, Minji, Danielle, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein reinvented the art of girl group dressing in in coordinating, not costume-y, looks.

The quintet stepped out to a Hyundai photo call in Seoul, South Korea. Minji started off the group’s display of pared-back style in a coquette black sweater that she paired with a ruched mini skirt and flat-sole ballet flats. Despite her choice of all-black separates, Minji’s skirt featured some interesting texture play in the form of a bubble hemline and an extra-large rosette placed near the hip. To her left, Danielle opted for a white off-the-shoulder blouse, wide-leg pants, and black sandal heels. The Australia-native styled her outfit with pin-straight hair and a statement pendant necklace.

Hanni and Haerin slipped into arguably the more avant-garde, and on-trend, looks of the bunch. Hanni, for her part, followed in the footsteps of fashion girls like Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid by layering a white mini dress on top of simple office trousers. She paired the throwback styling trick with sky-high platforms.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Haeirn then cut an experimental figure in a white t-shirt that she layered with a cut-out gray top. The abstract piece flashed the singer’s midriff and created the perfect window to display her sculptural necklace. Haerin paired her layered shirts with a matching maxi skirt that was designed with an off-set waistline. She completed her outfit with black sandal heels.

For the finishing touch, Hyein slipped into a strong-shouldered jacket, a ruffled mini skirt, and towering slip-on shoes.

Often, individual girl group members have their own style preferences that sets them apart from their bandmates. Collective appearances like this one, historically, call for some sort of coordinated fashion moment. There’s the blingy Grammy looks of Destiny’s Child, the Spice Girls and their over-the-top pattern play, and even Blackpink’s sultry LBDs from the 2022 VMAs. With their latest appearance, the girls of NewJeans have continued in that tradition of memorable joint outings—but with a toned-down twist that only they could pull off.