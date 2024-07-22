A revival of the dress-over-pants trend was definitely not on our 2024 bingo card. Judging by Jennifer Lawrence’s latest street style moment however, the fad’s comeback is no longer in doubt.

Over the weekend, Lawrence was spotted braving the summer heat in New York City. She based her off-duty look around a semi-sheer tunic dress that featured a plunging scoop neckline and thick straps. A sliver of the actress’s black bra was visible from underneath her nude midi which finished just above her knees. Lawrence then slipped into a pair of navy pants from La Ligne. The darker color way of the piece complimented that of her tunic up top and pooled into a slight flare at the bottom. For accessories, Lawrence went with a black sun hat from The Row and cat-eye shades. She also took a page out of Kylie Jenner’s Rome vacation style by sporting a pair of Manolo Blahnik flip flop sandals.

While this 2000s layering trick might seem ill suited to the summer months especially, Lawrence’s version seems rather sweat-proof. It certainly helps when your “dress” is basically an elongated tank top designed out of ultra-breathable fabric.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

The amount of dresses worn over pants has been on a steep incline recently—but Lawrence has been dabbling in the look since as early as last summer. The actress wore a luxe monochrome look from The Row while promoting her film Anyone But You in London. She layered an asymmetrical dress on top of matching office pants. Lawrence dressed up her outfit even more with black sandal heels and a red pendant necklace.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Lawrence isn’t the only major star remixing the nostalgic look. Iris Law and Gigi Hadid have both put their spins on the trend, with the latter model doing so in a pair of low-rise jeans earlier this spring. Lupita Nyong’o dressed things up during the A Quiet Place premiere. She wore a shimmery Prada jumpsuit with a satin mini skirt placed on top.

With Lawrence and co. firmly onboard with the dress over pants comeback, there’s no telling as to why might co-sign the fad next. Perhaps Lawrence’s pal Kylie Jenner might have even more to say?