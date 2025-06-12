Thandiwe Newton’s Daughter Nico Parker Comes Into Her Own on the Red Carpet

Nico Parker, the daughter of actor Thandiwe Newton and director Ol Parker, has more than come into her own on the red carpet. Over the past few days, the 20-year-old scion has been busy promoting her part in How to Train Your Dragon—her largest screen role to date—with a style all her own.

On Wednesday, Parker stepped out to the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the fantasy live-action movie in a striking black dress from Schiaparelli’s fall 2025 collection. Her LBD was sleek but sculptural, constructed out of satin ribbons that stretched across the body. Parker kept her accessories minimal: black heels, glowing skin, and mother-of-pearl earrings.

Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images

Before her turn at Tribeca (which was preceded by a spot on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she wore a sheer, polka dot dress with ballet heels), Parker made a statement at the Dragon premiere in Los Angeles last week. For the West Coast debut, she departed from noir glamour for an off-white look. She wore an ethereal Chanel ensemble, complete with delicate embellishments across the bodice, a tiered skirt, and a draped neckpiece.

Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s easy to see Newton’s influence in Parker’s style—the Mission: Impossible 2 star often gravitated towards natural, feminine looks done with an edge. And while Parker might have taken a few pointers from mom, she’s definitely dressing on her own terms to commemorate her career milestone as Astrid in Dragon. The ascending actor has worked with celebrity stylists Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who counts It Brit girls like Florence Pugh and Simone Ashley as clients, for these appearances, and Europe’s top luxury labels, from Schiaparelli to Chanel, are paying attention.

Parker has been walking red carpet since her toddler years, but her latest appearances on the step and repeat feel different, considering they coincide with her major movie debut. However, there’s no doubt she’s just getting started.