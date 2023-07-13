Nicola Coughlan made a name for herself playing Clare Devlin in Derry Girls and, shortly after, Hannah Dalton in Harlots. But it was her role as the unassuming Penelope Featherington (later revealed to the gossipy Lady Whistledown) in Netflix’s Bridgerton that cemented the actress as a worldwide star. Now, she’s also made her foray into the Mattel universe as Diplomat Barbie in the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig flick.

In the time since her breakout role, Coughlan has proven that her style is just as noteworthy as her acting skills. The Irish actress has formed relationships with brands both established and rising—Valentino, Richard Quinn, Shushu/tong, among others. Her red carpet wears ocassionally point to her Regency-era characters—think pouf gowns, corsets—but she also loves a pop of color here or latex detail there. Below, we look back at Coughlan’s style, from Derry Girls to Bridgerton.

2023: Barbie Premiere Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coughlan graced the Barbie pink carpet in this dreamy custom look from New York brand Wiederhoeft.

2023: BAFTA Film Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images For the BAFTA Film Awards, Coughlan made a statement in a floral Valentino couture gown.

2023: Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honors Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images The actress mixed latex and tulle in this custom curve-hugging Christopher Kane gown.

2023: Netflix Tudum Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This sculptural Mara Hoffman dress was the outfit of choice for Coughlan at a 2023 Netflix event. She paired it with blue Paula Rowan gloves and black Louboutin heels.

2023: A Streetcar Named Desire Premiere John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coughlan kept things simple in all black, wearing a loose cardigan and column dress to the A Streetcar Named Desire premiere.

2023: Annabel's 60th Anniversary Party David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Irish actress went with a black pouf mini dress by Shushu/tong for Annabel’s 60th Anniversary celebration.

2022: BAFTA TV Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Coughlan was pretty in Valentino pink for the 2022 BAFTA Awards.

2022: Glamour Women of the Year Awards Lia Toby/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a black Emilia Wickstead two piece with a textured a-line skirt and a long sleeved crop top to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

2022: Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Coughlan’s debut Met Gala looked straight from the Bridgerton set—a dramatic pink and black Richard Quinn gown, Jimmy Choo heels, and Swarovski jewels.

2022: Tiffany & Co. "Vision & Virtuosity" Exhibition Opening Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coughlan traded her usual princess styles for a more business-ready look. She wore pieces from Roksanda, Skims underpinnings, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

2022: Netflix Hosts Bridgerton Event Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a Bridgerton event in 2022, Coughlan attended in a green Emilia Wickstead collared dress and bubblegum pink Valentino heels.

2022: Stylist Remarkable Women Awards David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress looked straight out of a fairytale in this sheer mint green gown and shell bag from Simone Rocha.

2022: BAFTA Film Awards Gala Dinner Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Here, Coughlan went with a custom black and white Shushu/tong gown and Bulgari jewels for the BAFTA Awards dinner in 2022.

2021: Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2022 Show David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coughlan went all in on pattern for the Richard Quinn show in this billowing floral dress from the British brand.

2021: BAFTA TV Awards Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coughlan turned heads in this voluminous orange Valentino gown that she paired with fuchsia heels also from the Italian brand.

2021: British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Dinner David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coughlan looked ethereal at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. dinner wearing a pink Simone Rocha gown with dreamy puff sleeves.

2019: Ru Paul's Drag Race UK Premiere Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Attending the premiere of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, Coughlan went with a plunging hot pink mini dress, gold statement earrings, and a nude clutch.

2019: BAFTA TV Awards Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The British actress must have known Barbie would soon be in the cards for her acting career when she wore a pink fitted dress and gold platform heels for the 2019 BAFTAs.