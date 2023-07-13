Nicola Coughlan made a name for herself playing Clare Devlin in
Derry Girls and, shortly after, Hannah Dalton in Harlots. But it was her role as the unassuming Penelope Featherington (later revealed to the gossipy Lady Whistledown) in Netflix’s Bridgerton that cemented the actress as a worldwide star. Now, she’s also made her foray into the Mattel universe as Diplomat Barbie in the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig flick.
In the time since her breakout role, Coughlan has proven that her style is just as noteworthy as her acting skills. The Irish actress has formed relationships with brands both established and rising—Valentino, Richard Quinn, Shushu/tong, among others. Her red carpet wears ocassionally point to her Regency-era characters—think pouf gowns, corsets—but she also loves a pop of color here or latex detail there. Below, we look back at Coughlan’s style, from
Derry Girls to Bridgerton. Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Coughlan graced the
Barbie pink carpet in this dreamy custom look from New York brand Wiederhoeft. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
For the BAFTA Film Awards, Coughlan made a statement in a floral Valentino couture gown.
2023: Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honors
Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress mixed latex and tulle in this custom curve-hugging Christopher Kane gown.
Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
This sculptural Mara Hoffman dress was the outfit of choice for Coughlan at a 2023 Netflix event. She paired it with blue Paula Rowan gloves and black Louboutin heels.
2023:
A Streetcar Named Desire Premiere John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Coughlan kept things simple in all black, wearing a loose cardigan and column dress to the
A Streetcar Named Desire premiere.
2023: Annabel's 60th Anniversary Party
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The Irish actress went with a black pouf mini dress by Shushu/tong for Annabel’s 60th Anniversary celebration.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Coughlan was pretty in Valentino pink for the 2022 BAFTA Awards.
2022:
Glamour Women of the Year Awards Lia Toby/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress wore a black Emilia Wickstead two piece with a textured a-line skirt and a long sleeved crop top to the
Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Coughlan’s debut Met Gala looked straight from the
Bridgerton set—a dramatic pink and black Richard Quinn gown, Jimmy Choo heels, and Swarovski jewels.
2022: Tiffany & Co. "Vision & Virtuosity" Exhibition Opening
Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Coughlan traded her usual princess styles for a more business-ready look. She wore pieces from Roksanda, Skims underpinnings, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
2022: Netflix Hosts
Bridgerton Event Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
For a
Bridgerton event in 2022, Coughlan attended in a green Emilia Wickstead collared dress and bubblegum pink Valentino heels.
2022: Stylist Remarkable Women Awards
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress looked straight out of a fairytale in this sheer mint green gown and shell bag from Simone Rocha.
2022: BAFTA Film Awards Gala Dinner
Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Here, Coughlan went with a custom black and white Shushu/tong gown and Bulgari jewels for the BAFTA Awards dinner in 2022.
2021: Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2022 Show
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Coughlan went all in on pattern for the Richard Quinn show in this billowing floral dress from the British brand.
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Coughlan turned heads in this voluminous orange Valentino gown that she paired with fuchsia heels also from the Italian brand.
2021: British
Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Dinner David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Coughlan looked ethereal at the British
Vogue and Tiffany & Co. dinner wearing a pink Simone Rocha gown with dreamy puff sleeves.
2019:
Ru Paul's Drag Race UK Premiere Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Attending the premiere of
Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, Coughlan went with a plunging hot pink mini dress, gold statement earrings, and a nude clutch. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The British actress must have known
Barbie would soon be in the cards for her acting career when she wore a pink fitted dress and gold platform heels for the 2019 BAFTAs.
2019:
Derry Girls Photo Call Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress chose a pastel pink suit, graphic t-shirt, and printed boots for a
Derry Girls photo call in 2019.