Nicola Coughlan’s “heart of gold” is much more than just a metaphor. Yesterday, Coughlan embodied gilded glamour during a Bridgerton press event, wearing a look that oh-so subtly referenced her beloved character Penelope Featherington.

Coughlan sported a custom number from the jewelry brand Misho. Her look featured a satin, knee-length skirt and lengthened opera gloves that extended down from her shoulders. But most of the focus was left to the actress’s gilded corset which melded to her figure like pure liquid gold. If you look closely enough, the upper portion of her bustier was etched with the outline of a human heart. Per Coughlan’s stylist Aimée Croysdill, the detail is an homage to Featherington’s journey with love and heartbreak in the upcoming third season.

For all that’s been said about theme dressing on the red carpet—basically, actors cosplaying as their characters IRL—Coughlan’s interpretation here is less on the nose, more “if you know, you know.” From there, the Irish actress paired her sculptural gown with a matching gold necklace and towering satin heels. Glam was kept simple with tousled blonde waves, smokey eyeshadow, and dewy skin.

@nicolacoughlan

Coughlan was joined by her Bridgerton co-star and “Polin” love interest, Luke Newton during press. The Brit, who plays Colin Bridgerton, kept things simple in a white tank top, coat, and dress pants from Versace.

@nicolacoughlan

Earlier this week, Netflix released the first full-length Bridgerton trailer for the series’s third season. This time around, the show will center on Colin Bridgerton (Newton) and his relationship with Penelope Featherington (Coughlan). The demise of Penelope’s friendship with Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), after Eloise learned of Penelope’s double life as Lady Whistledown in season two, will also figure into the plot.

“Luke and I read the books at the beginning of season 1, and it was funny to us,” Coughlan said of her character’s love affair with Colin in the upcoming season. “We were like, ‘Imagine if we have to kiss and do this.’ And then season 3 come on and we were like, ‘Oh god,’ and then it's like, it's my friend. I have to kiss my friend.”

She continued, “And you can't pretend to kiss someone, you have to really kiss them. It’s a spicy one. It's a lot of the stuff from the books that the fans expect has made it into the show.”