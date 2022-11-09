Nicola Coughlan Gives Crop Tops a Sophisticated Edge

To collect her acting award form Glamour UK’s Women of the Year Awards, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan wore a chic black Emilie Wickstead two piece with a textured a-line skirt and a long sleeved crop top with a low cut neckline. The collection was inspired by the designer’s time in Italy and in particular actress Monica Vitti (yes, the same Italian actress recently referenced in The White Lotus).

Coughlan played up the sultry leading lady look with pointed-toe black heels with bow details, smokey black eyeliner, a full coral lip, and Swarovski earrings and a matching bracelet. She had her long strawberry blonde bob down with a side part, and a black manicure.

Lia Toby/WireImage/Getty Images

Coughlan has been a fan favorite as Penelope Featherington and as Penelope’s secret identity, Lady Whistledown, on the Netflix historical romance hit. She’s also well-known for her role on Derry Girls as the adorable Clare Devlin. Bridgerton is based on a series of novels about a family of the same name, and each season follows a different family member’s love story. Season three is supposed to be Coughlan’s time to shine, as her character will finally be hooking up with her longstanding love interest, Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress got to announce the news herself at the Netflix's FYSEE Space's ATAS panel, saying, “Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope's love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here.”

Season two focused on the love story of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, who said she was excited to pass the baton to Coughlan and Newton.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

“She's galloping, she's long, long into the sunset,” Ashley said of Coughlan.

“They are carrying it so graciously, smashing it,” she added. “I think the world's not ready. They're both stunning, both such talented actors.”