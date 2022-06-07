While on Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington must resign herself to the often gaudy and out of place dresses her mother forces her to wear, in real life, Nicola Coughlan has established her own, distinct sense of style in her short tenure in the spotlight. The actress loves a big, bold silhouette, bright colors, and a few well-placed bows, and it’s not rare for Coughlan to tick off all three of those boxes in just one look. Her recent ensemble did just that, making it a quintessential Coughlan outfit.

On Monday night, the actress attended an event at Harrods in celebration of Tiffany & Co’s 150th London anniversary. As a Tiffany partner, Coughlan led the festivities, which saw the famed department store light up Tiffany blue with the help of 7,500 lights. Fittingly, Coughlan herself also stuck to the theme, showing up looking like a Tiffany blue confection in an eclectic look from Selezza spring 2022 featuring an off-the-shoulder crop top and matching knee-length skirt. Of course, Coughlan accessorized the set with Tiffany jewels, including a sapphire and diamond pendant. She then finished things off with the very popular Averly bow pumps from Jimmy Choo, because it wouldn’t be a true Coughlan outfit without those bows.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look fits nicely in Coughlan’s recent repertoire, especially following the pink Valentino Haute Couture gown she wore to the BAFTA TV Awards last month or the feather-adorned Richard Quinn piece she wore to the Met Gala. At this point, we’ve come to expect fun, girly looks from Coughlan every time she steps on a red carpet, and so far, she hasn’t disappointed. And, considering season three of Bridgerton will center on her even more than the previous two seasons, it seems like we’re going to get a lot more of these delightful fashion moments from Coughlan in the future as she remains squarely in the spotlight where she belongs.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Courtesy of Selezza