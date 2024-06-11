Exposed thongs? Nicola Coughlan is pairing her latest off-duty outfit with some cheeky toe thongs instead. Today in London, the Bridgerton star continued her press fashion streak with a luxe street-style moment and some on-trend summer shoes.

Coughlan was spotted heading to the BBC Radio One studios wearing a bodycon knit dress. The actress topped off her cream maxi number with a London-appropriate khaki trench coat and an oversized white bag held in the crest of her arm. For Coughlan’s recent fashion standards, this look was rather pared-back. Until her unexpected shoes, that is.

The actress slipped into a pair of thong-toed sandal pumps that featured a slight kitten heel. Her white shoes meshed perfectly with the rest of her outfit and were also designed with a slightly puffy, 3D silhouette. While Coughlan’s pair might not be so lingerie-forward as Kylie Jenner’s Gianvito Rossi grails from earlier this week, they still picked up on the budding thong footwear trend. Yes, it’s completely natural to expose your toes during the summer months. But, here, Coughlan managed to bridge the gap between the perfect open-toe shoe and a puffed-up silhouette.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Coughlan’s latest off-duty outfit is a departure from the more ornate Bridgerton fashion moments she’s pulled out over the past few weeks. For the third season’s part two premiere, Coughlan kicked things off earlier this month with a lavender mini dress topped off with a ruby cape coat fit for Royalty. More recently, the Irish actress looked like the most elegant gothic bride during the series’s Dublin premiere last week.

In addition to serving up quite a few fashion moments, Coughlan recently opened up about some of the more intimate scenes with her co-star Luke Newton. “I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included,” Coughlan said in May. “There's one scene where I'm very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest 'fuck you' to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering."

While in Dublin last week, Coughlan poked fun at the discourse surrounding her body. “You know it is hard because I think women with my body type—women with perfect breasts,” she joked, adding “We don't get to see ourselves on screen enough and I'm very proud as a member of the perfect breast community.”

She finished off, saying “I hope you enjoy seeing them."