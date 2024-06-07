A British society wedding attended by Prince William was the talk of the towan today. But yesterday, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was the talk of the ton over in Dublin, Ireland during a special screening of the hit Netflix series.

Fittingly, Coughlan took to the red carpet in a bridal look of her own—albeit of the all-black, gothic variety. The actress slipped into a bespoke Erdem corset gown that was full-on Penelope Featherington. Her dress featured a plunging bodice that was accented by hand-embroidered crystals. A sheer sash detail across the front added even more elegance to the actress’s red carpet look as did the dress’s dramatic full skirt. Coughlan topped off her outfit with a tousled updo hairstyle, emerald drop earrings, and a statement red lip.

In May, Coughlan told W that her press looks aren’t “literal references” to her Bridgerton character Penelope. However, she explained that she and her stylist Aimée Croysdill “Felt like it was time to take up space as a leading lady and dress for the moment.” With this bridal-worthy Erdem number, Coughlan achieved exactly that and more.

StillMoving.Net/Shutterstock

As has become tradition throughout the Bridgerton season three press junket, Coughlan later posed hand-in-hand with her co-star Luke Newton. The actor, who plays Coughlan’s love interest Colin Bridgerton, also sported an all-black look complete with some sequined embroidery of his own.

StillMoving.Net/Shutterstock

For the third season’s part one premiere back in May, Coughlan indulged in another red carpet wedding dress. She enlisted bridal designer Danielle Frenkel for the show’s New York City premiere, hitting the event in a corseted gown, this one, designed in all white. Coughlan’s latest outfit feels like a natural progression of her Bridgerton press fashion which has included everything from gilded corsets and drop-waist gowns all the way to petal-shaped capes. And with Newton in all-black, too, clearly they’re on the same page.

Now, with much of Polin’s love story still to be addressed in the season’s second part, could Coughlan’s latest outfit key Bridgerton fans in on Penelope’s future with Colin?