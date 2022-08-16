When Nicola Peltz said “‘till death do us part,” while standing at the alter during her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham back in May, she wasn’t just speaking about her husband-to-be. She was also speaking to the white, satin Versace platform heels on her feet. Some criticized Peltz for the footwear choice on her wedding day, which they believed felt out of place with her custom Valentino gown, but the actress has ignored the comments and remains loyal to her platforms.

Aside from her wedding, Peltz has worn the style on many occasions, though she isn’t exclusive to Versace. Peltz also favors Pierpaolo Piccioli’s take on the style for Valentino. It was those that Peltz wore to the 2022 Met Gala, the sharpened-toe Tan-Go variety in Valentino’s now-signature pink. Later that night, Peltz swapped out the bright hue for a black pair of the same heels as she attended an after party with Beckham.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

MEGA/GC Images

And the love affair has continued, most recently at Variety’s 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration over the weekend. Peltz attended the red carpet to support her husband, who was being honored at the event. Peltz wore a set from Fendi featuring a strapless corset top with an asymmetric hem and a pair of matching, wide-leg pants. For shoes, you guessed it, Peltz opted for some platform Versaces, though this time, the actress seemed to go with the brand’s boot version. An equal-opportunity platform wearer, Peltz switched into her black Valentino pair for the after party, pairing them with a Saint Laurent top and Jean Paul Gaultier skirt.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

So, the question is, does Peltz have a separate closet solely to house her extensive platform collection? It seems likely, considering the actress’ dedication to the shoe style. Peltz has gotten very creative when it comes to pairing the platforms with various looks, finding a way to make them work with everything from a wedding dress to trousers. Now, all we can do is wait to see how she inevitably wears them next (as we worry about her likely sore feet in the meantime).

