Nicole Kidman’s Version of Retro Hollywood Involves a Polka Dot Mini Skirt

In recent months, Nicole Kidman has hit a stride in quietly remixing current trends. She put an extremely elegant twist on fashion’s bow obsession in a monochrome Balenciaga look and even tried her hand at cut-outs during the Country Music Awards with a percussion-shaped detail. As varied as the 56-year-old actress’ style has become, she always seems able to strike a chord between what’s “in” with her own personal brand of Hollywood glamour. And over the weekend, Kidman showcased the true versatility of her style as she stepped out to promote her upcoming series Expats.

In photos shared to her and her stylist Jason Bolden’s Instagram profiles, Kidman is seen wearing two delightful, retro skirt sets seemingly inspired by two entirely different decades. The first, a look from Olivier Rousteing’s spring 2024 collection for Balmain, came in the form of a cinched bolero jacket and white mini skirt etched with red polka dots. Her top was designed with blue, rose-shaped statement buttons while her skirt featured flouncy pleats and a scalloped hemline. Kidman rounded out the set with a bit of Hollywood pizzaz, accessorizing with silver David Yurman drop earrings and a pair of classic black heels.

@jasonbolden

As much as Kidman’s first look evoked feelings of the ’50s and ’60s—from the very corseted waist to the circle skirt—her second ensemble was most definitely an homage to ’80s and ’90s power dressing. Her strong-shouldered wool jacket and tiny mini skirt, courtesy of Versace, featured vintage, matching gold buttons and chic tailored details. The actress finished everything off with gold hoop earrings and simple wavy hairstyle.

The pair of looks are Kidman’s first in her upcoming press tour for Expats, a six episode series inspired by Janice Y.K. Lee’s 2016 novel The Expatriates that debuts in January. In it, she stars as Margaret, one of three American women living in Hong Kong. Per Amazon Prime Video, “Expats depicts a multifaceted group of women after a single encounter sets off a chain of life altering events that leaves everyone navigating the intricate balance between blame and accountability.”

@nicolekidman