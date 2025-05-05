Manhattan has the Met Gala, but over four nights last week in Brooklyn, it might as well have been the Brat Gala. Charli xcx’s sold-out, four-night stand at Barclays Center brought out a surprising number of stars, not least of all including Nicole Kidman. Who knew the Aussie legend was a Charli fan? Then again, she recently admitted she enjoys a techno rave every now and then.

The actor slipped into a fitted black bodysuit with lace detailing along the front and baggy, high-waisted jeans. Her leather jacket was removed to allow for dancing, naturally, and square glasses were kept on to shield against the strobe lighting. “Great night NYC,” Kidman wrote on her Instagram stories.

Kidman wasn’t the only A-list star to take in Charli’s final Brat performance at the venue. Nearby, Rosé of Blackpink was seen dancing at multiple points throughout the set—including when she was hand-picked by the singer to perform the viral “Apple” dance. The K-pop star wore an oversized leather coat, a brown bra top, and simple sneakers.

@nicolekidman

@roses_are_rosie

Also in attendance were lovebirds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who have been out and about in New York City ahead of Monday’s Met Gala. Dua later joined City Girls rapper JT backstage. Zoë Kravitz and Jeremy Allen White, Julia Fox, and Gabriette also stepped out for Sunday’s show. There were even reports the Olsen twins were in attendance.

@juliafox

On Saturday, Charli performed in front of another sold-out crowd that was sprinkled with some familiar faces. Romy Mars, the daughter of director Sofia Coppola and musician Thomas Mars, and Jenna Ortega were selected as that show’s “Apple Girls.” The TikTok star and budding musician wore a leopard dress with an exposed white bra while Ortega went incognito in all-black. The previous evening, Clairo had the honor of performing the “Apple” dance.

While the four-day affair was an ideal send off for the album, Charli teased that Brat summer isn’t over just yet. Perhaps she’s waiting until Lorde’s new album drops next month. For what it’s worth, Kidman has already showed her support for Lorde summer.