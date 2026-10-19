Forget angel wings; Nicole Kidman is operating in the executive wing. At the Victoria’s Secret runway show on Sunday night, the Oscar-winning actor and eternal muse harkened back to her Babygirl protagonist in a corporate-ready look with daring lingerie details.

Pulled from Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2026 runway, the ensemble balanced C-suite severity on top with unexpected bondage wear on the bottom. Her crisp white button-up and striped tie were prim and precise, not unlike her CEO character Romy in Babygirl. At first glance, her pencil skirt, too, had all the markers of high-powered professionalism. But the high-waisted, skin-tight design was layered with a strappy garter belt over top, infusing it with an erotic edge. She leaned into the statement with a seductive photoshoot en route to the event. Sadly, no glass of milk was included.

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At the Victoria’s Secret show itself, held at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, Kidman was the audience’s undeniable main character. Sitting front row next to Vanessa Bryant, the 62-year-old’s cultural impact was made clear as models strode past to Adéla’s viral hit “Nicole Kidman” blasting from the speakers. Covering her face and laughing, Kidman looked somewhat embarrassed about the whole thing. She is, after all, famously shy—recently telling British Vogue that she’ll hit up clubs in Ibiza wearing glasses and a wig to hide. Here, however, the oft-enigmatic Kidman was on full display. In other words, she felt like Nicole.