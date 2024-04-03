It was a full-on family affair for Nicole Richie’s Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead premiere night. The entire Richie clan came to support Nicole—who co-stars in the R-rated comedy—last night in Los Angeles, including the actress’s lookalike teenagers, Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14.

The Madden teens staged a rare appearance, and their red carpet debut, in matching black looks. Harlow wore leather high-waisted pants, a bandeau top, and sneakers. Sparrow, for his part, followed his sister’s cue in baggy jeans and an oversized t-shirt. Naturally, Nicole had the most statement-making look of the bunch. She wore a form-fitting Schiaparelli LBD complete with the brand’s signature gold hardware detailing along the neckline.

Harlow and Sparrow, who have largely stayed out of the public eye, were joined by their father Joel Madden, grandfather Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi, and grandmother Brenda Harvey-Richie. Their aunt Sofia Richie—who is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge—was also in attendance but decided to skip out on the red carpet.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicole and Joel welcomed Harlow and Sparrow in 2008 and 2009, respectively, before saying “I do” in 2010. And the Madden kids don’t just have very famous parents. Cameron Diaz and their father’s twin brother Benji Madden are their aunt and uncle.

Despite keeping a relatively low profile, both Nicole and Joel have offered insight into the lives of their teenagers in the past. “My daughter is the queen of beauty and skincare,” Nicole said during an interview with W, adding, “I am very lucky. I cannot tell you the amount of times I’ve called to my daughter in the other room: Do you have concealer?! What do I do with my eyebrows?! And she’s like, Okay, I’ve got you. She basically has a Sephora in her room, so it’s nice for me.”

“We got lucky with our kids. They're easy,” Joel told The Drew Barrymore Show in November. “I always tell my kids you make it so easy to be a dad. They're just good kids. They really are. They're great, and I think they're like they're mom.”