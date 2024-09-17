Fashion month is a marathon, not a sprint. Just ask Normani who served up some major futuristic style for Fendi’s Milan show today less than 24 hours after attending Burberry’s London Fashion Week banger.

The singer touched down in the Italian city for Fendi designer Kim Jones’s spring 2025 collection marking the brand’s 100th anniversary. Although Jones presented clothes influenced by the ’20s, Normani slipped into something quite modern: a high slit wrap skirt. The ankle-length design featured draped detailing across the front and one (yes, one) button closure holding everything together. Normani styled the statement piece with a matching crop top that flashed her toned abs. She went with simple champagne stilettos, a nude Fendi bag, and clear avant-garde glasses. The singer wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style.

Once inside the art deco show space, Normani met up with Fendi front row fixtures that included the likes of Shailene Woodley and Raye. However, we’d wager that no one has racked up as many frequent flyer points as Normani has over the past few days.

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

Last evening over in Britain, Normani attended the unveiling of Daniel Lee’s latest Burberry collection in London. There, the singer slipped into her version of the classic party dress: a knit and fringe-trimmed look designed in shades of chocolate brown. She complimented the quirky piece with a Burberry check bag and retro-style go-go boots.

For J.W. Anderson’s runway show on Sunday, yet another anticipated slot on the LFW calendar, Normani channeled her inner-Rihanna in high-fashion pajamas. She wore a matching white camisole and panties and a blush pink coat that looked inspired by a luxe duvet cover. She positioned the jacket loosely on her arms and put on some Mary Jane ballet flats for optimal comfort. Normani definitely figured something out to wear on her flight over to Milan, but this look would’ve made for quite the travel moment.

As if her show schedule weren’t enough, Normani even performed during an after party while in London—in which she wore a wet-look dress, no less.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Surely, Normani has plenty more appearances lined up as things in Milan really get under way with big shows from the likes of Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Ferragamo over the next few days. And that’s not even taking into account the crazily busy Paris Fashion Week.