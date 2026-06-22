The sparkling Chanel dress Olivia Dean wore for her headlining show in Paris over the weekend deserves your attention. In fact, you could stare at it for a longtime before realizing the secret animal print that adorns it. Hailing from the house’s 2026 métiers d’art collection, the dress is actually embellished inan overlapping print of roosters. Cock-a-doodle-doo, indeed!

As seen on Instagram, the strapless design featured a classically formal silhouette with a curved neckline, tall slit, and floor-length heme. Dean’s look was covered in an interconnected pattern of the farmhouse birds, cast in hues of dark blue, green, coral, pale pink, and tonal red. With a plain ecru base, the star’s dress allowed the rooster’s colorful beaks and wings to stand out. Each bird was made from hand-placed sequins, providing a burst of allover sparkle. A gleaming metal bangle bracelet and glittering, sheer-paneled Jimmy Choo pumps finished the look.

Chanel meters d’art 2026. Courtesy of Chanel

Dean’s glittering Chanel dress was the latest example of creative director Matthieu Blazy’s whimsical, light-hearted touch to glamorous and formal fashion. The designer’s first métiers d’art collection for the French house, inspired by New York City, was filled with a zoo’s worth of furry and feathered creatures—from handbags shaped like giraffes and squirrels to details mimicking dogs, leopards, cheetahs, zebras, and tigers. Similarly, his haute couture debut was packed with a forest’s worth of bird and insect motifs, while Chanel’s recent cruise 2027 collection playfully made use of coral reef inspirations through plenty of colorful fish, crabs, and anemones inspiring various silhouettes, prints, and embellishments.

Courtesy of Alaïa

The star’s rooster-covered dress also added to her repertoire of glamorous tour attire styled by Simone Beyene. While on the road to promote her album The Art of Loving, Dean’s worn a wide assortment of elegantly youthful pieces. Her recent Ireland concerts found her performing in a swishing yellow dress with tasseled fringe, as well as a glitzy rose gold-sequined minidress—both custom designs from Alaïa. Meanwhile, she slipped on a gleaming, golden floor-length McQueen gown covered in dark floral prints for her London show, preceded by a pale blue Loewe dress coated in glossy sequins for a concert in Norway. Whether on the red carpet or onstage, it’s clear fashion is always at play for the rising star.