Olivia Holt Channeled Little Red Riding Hood at Dior’s Garden Party

On Friday, March 18 in Los Angeles, Hollywood’s brightest rising stars could be seen taking photographs in front of clusters of pink peonies, vibrant foxgloves, and tall stalks of pampas grass. But the celebrities—Natalie Portman, Taylour Paige, and Thuso Mbedu among them—weren’t at the Exposition Park Rose Garden. They had paid a visit to Dior’s Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-Up party, to celebrate the launch of the maison’s new Miss Dior Eau de Parfum. The evening was a who’s-who of young Hollywood: Yara Shahidi, Brittany O’Grady, Lexi Underwood, and Demi Singleton were all in attendance. Also on the VIP list was the actress and singer Olivia Holt. The Cloak & Dagger star, who also appears in the Freeform series Cruel Summer, tells W that Dior was “the first name in fashion I ever gravitated towards.” So it’s fitting that Holt opted for this look by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, which called to mind “Little Red Riding Hood chic, for sure,” she says. “The hood on the coat? I mean, c’mon. Iconic.” Here, Holt shares a peek into her event prep routine, which includes plenty of time in the hair and makeup chair to perfect her chic updo, and a rotating playlist of Frank Ocean and Mac Miller.

“Finally, the glam begins and it’s countdown ’til showtime,” Holt says. While getting her hair and makeup done for events and awards shows, the actress loves to listen to “any early or mid 2000s song. The playlist is different every time I get ready for something—but the constants are Frank Ocean or Mac Miller.”

“I tried this look on and it fit perfectly,” Holt says of her cheerful gingham ensemble. “When you know you know, you know?!”

“A Dior lip moment.” Holt used Dior Beauty for her entire glam look.

When it comes to her personal style, Holt describes her everyday look as “effortless, comfortable, and accessorized. I’m a sucker for good accessories.”

The actress paired her outfit with an unfussy updo, secured with a gold clip.

Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Dior Beauty Although Holt opted for this modern take on a skirt suit, she can usually be seen wearing jeans on her own time. “I think my most prized possession [in my closet] would be a vintage pair of high-waisted jeans,” she says.