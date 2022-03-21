Olivia Holt Channeled Little Red Riding Hood at Dior’s Garden Party
On Friday, March 18 in Los Angeles, Hollywood’s brightest rising stars could be seen taking photographs in front of clusters of pink peonies, vibrant foxgloves, and tall stalks of pampas grass. But the celebrities—Natalie Portman, Taylour Paige, and Thuso Mbedu among them—weren’t at the Exposition Park Rose Garden. They had paid a visit to Dior’s Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-Up party, to celebrate the launch of the maison’s new Miss Dior Eau de Parfum. The evening was a who’s-who of young Hollywood: Yara Shahidi, Brittany O’Grady, Lexi Underwood, and Demi Singleton were all in attendance. Also on the VIP list was the actress and singer Olivia Holt. The Cloak & Dagger star, who also appears in the Freeform series Cruel Summer, tells W that Dior was “the first name in fashion I ever gravitated towards.” So it’s fitting that Holt opted for this look by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, which called to mind “Little Red Riding Hood chic, for sure,” she says. “The hood on the coat? I mean, c’mon. Iconic.” Here, Holt shares a peek into her event prep routine, which includes plenty of time in the hair and makeup chair to perfect her chic updo, and a rotating playlist of Frank Ocean and Mac Miller.