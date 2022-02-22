Olivia Rodrigo Celebrated Her 19th Birthday Looking Like a ‘90s Cowgirl

Olivia Rodrigo was always going to turn heads on her 19th birthday—we just didn’t expect her to do so thanks in part to Party City. On Monday, the pop star posted a series of photos of her celebratory ensemble—enthusiastically captioned “I am now 19!!!!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕—prominently featuring an $8 glittery birthday cowboy hat. It was the cherry on top of a silky pink set by the Central Saint Martins alum Luqi Yu’s label Nφdress, comprised of a lacy cropped camisole and high-waisted skirt that read “eat me PLEASE I’m delicious.” Per usual, she completed the look with a pair of chunky black platforms, swapping out her go-to Marc Jacobs pair for another by the London-based label Naked Wolfe.

Nineteen may mark a new era for Rodrigo’s personal style: While the look was still undeniably ‘90s-inspired, for once, the pop star wasn’t wearing something older than she is. She’s been known to do so for a week at a time while making public appearances, throwing it back to everything from Jean Paul Gaultier fall 1992 to spring 2001 Atelier Versace couture. Her cowboy hat may have been contemporary, but it still served as something of a TBT: It marked yet another stylistic reference to Carrie Bradshaw, who memorably wore one with a bandeau in the Hamptons episode of Sex and the City.

Rodrigo spent much of the evening at Shorebar in Santa Monica, California, keeping company with her best friend Iris Apatow and Apatow’s new boyfriend, fellow scion Ryder Robinson (whose mom is Kate Hudson). Australian rapper The Kid Laroi also tagged along, continuing their hanging spree since making a trip to Disneyland. Lorde was also there, though only in spirit—as fans gleefully noted in the comments section, the words “I’m 19 and I’m on fire” spelled out in icing on her birthday cake (seen in the carousel below) are a reference to the singer’s song “Perfect Places.”