Olivia Rodrigo was three and a half years away from being born when Big told Carrie he was moving to Paris for six months in season two of Sex and the City, but that didn’t keep the 18-year-old singer from referencing the classic episode in her latest Instagram post. In fact, Rodrigo had a Carrie moment of her own as she pranced around some Las Vegas casinos over the weekend with a knit black beret on her head (the french fries were MIA, unfortunately).

Of course, being only 18, Rodrigo couldn’t engage in any actual gambling while in Vegas, though she could take pictures and admire the Sex and the City slot machine. The singer was in town for the iHeartRadio Festival and she performed for the first time in a non-award show environment since her hit single, “Drivers License” debuted in January 2021.

Following the concert, it looks like Rodrigo let loose in the city, replacing the trousers and cut-out black crop top she wore at her performance for an evening look. Rodrigo paired a lace black corset from Australian brand Glassons with a pair of Roman Face Jeans from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Autumn/Winter 1992 collection. Rodrigo then finished off the look with a red vinyl shoulder bag and the aforementioned beret.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rodrigo has already proven time and time again that she loves wearing (and apparently referencing) things older than her. Last week alone she wore three dresses that fell into that category. A few days before the MTV Video Music Awards, Olivia was spotted by a fan wearing a dress from Gaultier’s Maille Femme Collection. Just two days after that, she walked the VMA red carpet in a strapless gown from Atelier Versace’s Spring/Summer 2001 Haute Couture collection. A day later, she posted a photo in a pink silk mini dress from the Versace Autumn/Winter 1999 collection. The girl loves vintage, she has made that very clear, and while she seems to be a fan of the original Sex and the City, it’s unclear if the upcoming, decidedly non-retro And Just Like That... will hit the same nerve.