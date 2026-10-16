What happens when Olivia Rodrigo’s pop-punk grunge meets Chappell Roan’s Midwest-princess camp? An ode to MTV-era fashion, ’80s maximalism, and original music-video divas—set against a deliciously cheesy game-show backdrop.

The video for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Expectations” remix featuring Chappell Roan is here, and it blends both stars’ singular styles for a theatrical homage to pop icons with a satisfying satirical bite.

Inspired by the golden age of grainy televised trivia, “Expectations” opens with a Jeopardy!-style setup. Talking Heads frontman David Byrne guest stars as the host, and three different Olivia Rodrigo contestants line up: a leather-clad Barb Wire type, a gum-chewing rockabilly woman, and a preppy pink-wearing character with cat-eye sunglasses.

YouTube/Olivia Rodrigo

After Rodrigo delivers her first verse, the show then turns into a Family Feud-style game, with Roan appearing as the skirt-suit-clad, perm-wearing leader of the opposing team, appropriately named The Roans.

YouTube/Olivia Rodrigo

With her feature, Roan makes Rodrigo’s post-breakup anthem queer, adding to the lyrics about low-effort men with a verse about being ghosted by a typical L.A. woman. (When Rodrigo sings, “I’m not kissing any boy that is passive,” Chappell comes in with, “I’m not kissing no boy...no boy.”) Naturally, her team is joined by New York City drag queen Aquaria, who makes a cameo in a theatrical pink skirt suit of her own.

With Rodrigo styled by sister duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo and Roan styled by Briana Andalore, the video evolves into a parade of more-is-more fashion moments—think: supersized bows, full-body plaid, and hot pink berets—referencing music video legends like Pat Benatar, Toni Basil, and early Whitney Houston.

@oliviarodrigo

Throughout the video, Rodrigo and Roan dance in Cyndi Lauper-esque feather boas and skewed tutus reminiscent of Madonna’s Boy Toy era. Rodrigo evokes an outdated Deal or No Deal girl in a gaudy Ava Presley pageant gown. Roan dances in Brady Bunch vignettes in a leopard-print jacket lined with red plumage.

For a song about setting standards and not settling for less than what you deserve, both stars got the message across with high-impact styling and ample references to iconic pop performers. Watch the full video below.