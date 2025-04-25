Olivia Rodrigo Nails Classic Glamour for a Good Cause

Olivia Rodrigo is dressing up for a cause close to her heart. The singer, wearing an all-white Gucci design, attended Planned Parenthood’s New York Gala in New York last night.

Rodrigo’s dress, from the Italian label’s pre-fall 2025 collection, featured a criss-cross halter strap accented by a silver horsebit detail. The piece hugged Rodrigo’s midsection before expanding into a column skirt adorned with a leg slit along one side. A bright coral lip, pin-straight hair, and silver jewelry completed the singer’s outfit.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rodrigo was honored with Planned Parenthood’s Catalyst of Change Award yesterday, in recognition of her advocacy for reproductive rights. Rodrigo partnered with the National Network of Abortion during her GUTS tour in 2024 and donated more than $2 million to the organization from the net proceeds of ticket sales. She also established Fund 4 Good (a play on her hit, “good 4 u”), which supports “community-based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.”

Rodrigo spoke about her advocacy when accepting the honor last night, saying the “greatest privilege” of her career has been the “connection I’ve made with women through my music.” She continued, “When I play shows, I look out at crowds filled with young girls, and the bond that I feel with them is profound,” Rodrigo said in her speech. “To be in a space where we can all feel safe to be wild, emotional, and carefree is incredibly powerful.”

Rodrigo continued her remarks, saying, “And I often wonder, what happens to those girls when they leave those venues? Or their dreams? What kind of world are they returning to? We live in a world that politicizes our bodies and uses harmful ideologies to deny us safety and healthcare. And it breaks my heart to think that because of oppressive laws and outdated policies, some of those girls might not get to follow their dreams the way I’ve been able to follow mine.”