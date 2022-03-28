Even before the last golden statue is handed out at the Oscars, the so-called after parties begin. And for many stars, the party circuit is as much a chance to flex their high fashion looks (or more specifically their back-up-plan gowns) as the ceremony’s official red carpet. Once the show is over it’s time to celebrate wins, forget about defeats, and maybe even trade in an elegant ball gown for a slinkier party dress.
Considering 2022 marks another year of streaming services taking over the Oscars (something you should probably get used to), in addition to
Vanity Fair’s yearly event, there will likely be parties hosted by the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and maybe even Hulu, considering all three have movies in the Best Picture category. That means there are many opportunities for after party fashion moments, and you’re not going to want to miss one of them. Check back here often as we track all of the 2022 Oscar after parties, because there’s no reason why we can’t all keep the celebration going as well. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Lisa Loiacono and Christopher Lloyd
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Julia Carey and James Corden
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2022 RTW with jewels from Delfina Delettrez and Grace Lee.
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Atelier Versace Spring/Summer 2019 Couture.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Mônot.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Azzi & Osta.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Oscar de la Renta.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Rodarte with Tiffany and Co. jewels.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2007 Couture in Aquazurra heels.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022 with Norman Silverman jewels.
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in in custom Louis Vuitton.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in jewels from Grace Lee and Melissa Kaye.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Christian Siriano.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Marli New York jewels.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Zuhair Murad.
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in in Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2022 RTW with Norman Silverman jewels.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2020 RTW with Mindi Mond jewels.
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Dolce&Gabbana.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Aquazzura heels.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Union wears Valentino Spring/Summer 2022 Couture. Wade wears Gucci.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Briony Raymond jewels.
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.