Even before the last golden statue is handed out at the Oscars, the so-called after parties begin. And for many stars, the party circuit is as much a chance to flex their high fashion looks (or more specifically their back-up-plan gowns) as the ceremony’s official red carpet. Once the show is over it’s time to celebrate wins, forget about defeats, and maybe even trade in an elegant ball gown for a slinkier party dress.

Considering 2022 marks another year of streaming services taking over the Oscars (something you should probably get used to), in addition to Vanity Fair’s yearly event, there will likely be parties hosted by the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and maybe even Hulu, considering all three have movies in the Best Picture category. That means there are many opportunities for after party fashion moments, and you’re not going to want to miss one of them. Check back here often as we track all of the 2022 Oscar after parties, because there’s no reason why we can’t all keep the celebration going as well.

Kim Kardashian Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sydney Sweeney Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Suki Waterhouse Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sheila Atim Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Rebel Wilson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Lashana Lynch Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Billy Eichner Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kaillie Humphries Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Theo Von John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Quinta Brunson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Poppy Jamie Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Emily Ratajkowski Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Hannah Einbinder Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sebastian Stan Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Rosie Perez Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

LaKeith Stanfield Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Chace Crawford Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Melanie Lynskey Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Michael Gandolfini Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Emily Arlook Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Maddie Hasson Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Marlon Wayans Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Cleo Wade Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Alexandra Daddario Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sofia Coppola Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Rashida Jones Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Natalie Portman Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Adwoa Aboah Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Bethann Hardison Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Poppy Delevingne Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Vanessa Getty Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Tyler Mitchell Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Tyler Perry Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Hunter Schafer Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Dominic Fike Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Anya Taylor-Joy Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Ryan Michelle Bathe Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Katie Holmes Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sterling K. Brown Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Minnie Driver Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Simon Rex Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Nicolette Robinson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Hailey Bieber Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Nicky Hilton Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Camila Morrone Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Georgina Chapman Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Adrien Brody Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Diane Lane Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Vanessa Hudgens Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kelly Lynch Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Lisa Loiacono and Christopher Lloyd Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Karen Sharpe Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Chrissy Teigen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kat Kramer Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Isla Fisher John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Julia Carey and James Corden Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

John Legend John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Evan Peters Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Dree Hemingway Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Phoebe Robinson Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Catt Sadler Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Stephanie Silva Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kelly Sawyer John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Donatella Versace Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Catherine O'Hara Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Marta Pozzan Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Jake Wesley Rogers Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Evan Funke Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Lisa Eisner Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Layla Crawford Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Troye Sivan Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Erika Jayne Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Barbara Palvin Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Billy Porter Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Janelle Monáe John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2022 RTW with jewels from Delfina Delettrez and Grace Lee.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Petra Nemcova Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Dorit Kemsley Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Emily Hampshire Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Brandi Carlile Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Sofía Vergara John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kyle Richards Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Katie Couric John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Rainey Qualley Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Hayley Erbert Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Soo Joo Park Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Joan Collins John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Atelier Versace Spring/Summer 2019 Couture.

Karrueche Tran Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Lucy Hale Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Saweetie Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Mônot.

Christina Milian Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Janina Gavankar Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Azzi & Osta.

Kathy Hilton Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Oscar de la Renta.

Tinx Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Nathalie Emmanuel Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Lady Gaga Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Rodarte with Tiffany and Co. jewels.

Cole Chase Hudson Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Donald Glover Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Taika Waititi Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sienna Miller John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2007 Couture in Aquazurra heels.

Jessica Alba Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022 with Norman Silverman jewels.

Sophie Turner John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in in custom Louis Vuitton.

Joe Jonas Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Kyra Sedgwick Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in jewels from Grace Lee and Melissa Kaye.

Ronan Farrow Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Jeremy O. Harris Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Jean Smart Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Christian Siriano.

Janicza Bravo Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Rita Ora Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Ziwe Fumudoh Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Monica Lewinsky Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Demi Lovato Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Marli New York jewels.

Maria Bakalova Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Lea Michele Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Zuhair Murad.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sarah Paulson Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in in Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2022 RTW with Norman Silverman jewels.

Catherine O'Hara Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2020 RTW with Mindi Mond jewels.

Mindy Kaling Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Dolce&Gabbana.

Amanda Peet Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Aquazzura heels.

Jeff Goldblum Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Patricia Clarkson Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Union wears Valentino Spring/Summer 2022 Couture. Wade wears Gucci.

Judith Light Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Briony Raymond jewels.