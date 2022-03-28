AWARDS SEASON

Oscars 2022: See What the Stars Wore to the After Parties

by Carolyn Twersky and Che Baez
Sarah Paulson attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Even before the last golden statue is handed out at the Oscars, the so-called after parties begin. And for many stars, the party circuit is as much a chance to flex their high fashion looks (or more specifically their back-up-plan gowns) as the ceremony’s official red carpet. Once the show is over it’s time to celebrate wins, forget about defeats, and maybe even trade in an elegant ball gown for a slinkier party dress.

Considering 2022 marks another year of streaming services taking over the Oscars (something you should probably get used to), in addition to Vanity Fair’s yearly event, there will likely be parties hosted by the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and maybe even Hulu, considering all three have movies in the Best Picture category. That means there are many opportunities for after party fashion moments, and you’re not going to want to miss one of them. Check back here often as we track all of the 2022 Oscar after parties, because there’s no reason why we can’t all keep the celebration going as well.

Kim Kardashian
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sydney Sweeney
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Suki Waterhouse
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sheila Atim
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Rebel Wilson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Lashana Lynch
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Billy Eichner
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kaillie Humphries
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Theo Von
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Quinta Brunson
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Poppy Jamie
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Emily Ratajkowski
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Hannah Einbinder
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sebastian Stan
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Rosie Perez
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

LaKeith Stanfield
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Chace Crawford
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Melanie Lynskey
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Michael Gandolfini
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Emily Arlook
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Maddie Hasson
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Marlon Wayans
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Cleo Wade
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Alexandra Daddario
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sofia Coppola
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Rashida Jones
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Natalie Portman
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Adwoa Aboah
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Bethann Hardison
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Poppy Delevingne
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Vanessa Getty
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Tyler Mitchell
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Tyler Perry
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Hunter Schafer
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Dominic Fike
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Anya Taylor-Joy
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Ryan Michelle Bathe
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Katie Holmes
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sterling K. Brown
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Minnie Driver
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Simon Rex
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Nicolette Robinson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Hailey Bieber
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Nicky Hilton
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Camila Morrone
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Georgina Chapman
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Adrien Brody
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Diane Lane
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Vanessa Hudgens
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kelly Lynch
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Lisa Loiacono and Christopher Lloyd
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Karen Sharpe
Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Chrissy Teigen
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kat Kramer
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Isla Fisher
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Julia Carey and James Corden
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

John Legend
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Evan Peters
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Dree Hemingway
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Phoebe Robinson
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Catt Sadler
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Stephanie Silva
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kelly Sawyer
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Donatella Versace
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Catherine O'Hara
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Marta Pozzan
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Jake Wesley Rogers
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Evan Funke
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Lisa Eisner
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Layla Crawford
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Troye Sivan
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Erika Jayne
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Barbara Palvin
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Billy Porter
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Janelle Monáe
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2022 RTW with jewels from Delfina Delettrez and Grace Lee.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Petra Nemcova
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Dorit Kemsley
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Emily Hampshire
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Brandi Carlile
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Sofía Vergara
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kyle Richards
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Katie Couric
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Rainey Qualley
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Hayley Erbert
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Soo Joo Park
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Joan Collins
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Atelier Versace Spring/Summer 2019 Couture.

Karrueche Tran
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Lucy Hale
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Saweetie
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Mônot.

Christina Milian
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Janina Gavankar
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Azzi & Osta.

Kathy Hilton
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Oscar de la Renta.

Tinx
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Nathalie Emmanuel
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Lady Gaga
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Rodarte with Tiffany and Co. jewels.

Cole Chase Hudson
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Donald Glover
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Taika Waititi
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sienna Miller
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2007 Couture in Aquazurra heels.

Jessica Alba
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022 with Norman Silverman jewels.

Sophie Turner
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in in custom Louis Vuitton.

Joe Jonas
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Kyra Sedgwick
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in jewels from Grace Lee and Melissa Kaye.

Ronan Farrow
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Jeremy O. Harris
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Jean Smart
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Christian Siriano.

Janicza Bravo
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Rita Ora
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Ziwe Fumudoh
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Monica Lewinsky
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Demi Lovato
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Marli New York jewels.

Maria Bakalova
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Lea Michele
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Zuhair Murad.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sarah Paulson
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in in Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2022 RTW with Norman Silverman jewels.

Catherine O'Hara
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2020 RTW with Mindi Mond jewels.

Mindy Kaling
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Dolce&Gabbana.

Amanda Peet
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Aquazzura heels.

Jeff Goldblum
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Patricia Clarkson
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Union wears Valentino Spring/Summer 2022 Couture. Wade wears Gucci.

Judith Light
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Briony Raymond jewels.

Savannah Guthrie
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.