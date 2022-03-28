The Best Jewelry on the Oscars Red Carpet

The red carpet at last night’s Academy Awards was stacked, not only with star power, but with megawatt jewelry to match. The event’s attendees dressed to impress, wearing both dazzling diamonds and precious stones. From Kodi Smit-McPhee’s blinding Cartier bling to Zoë Kravitz’s demure Kwiat necklace and Zendaya’s major Bulgari moment, check out our favorite jewelry looks below.

Kodi Smit-McPhee in a Cartier watch and jewelry. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily James in a Piaget necklace. Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo in Tiffany jewelry. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Zendaya in Bulgari jewelry. Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Rita Moreno in Verdura earrings. Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross in a NIWAKA necklace. Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart in Chanel Fine Jewelry. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish in a Pomellato necklace. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in Harry Winston jewelry. Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith in Glenn Spiro earrings. Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Renate Reinsve in a Louis Vuitton necklace. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Demi Singleton in Messika earrings and asymmetrical diamond rings. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Billie Eilish in repurposed 19th-century jewelry by Fred Leighton. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens in Bulgari jewelry. Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain in Gucci jewelry. Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion in diamond bracelets and rings. David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet in Cartier jewelry. Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler in Tiffany jewelry. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Jay Ellis in a David Yurman lapel pin and bracelets. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amelie Zilber in Tiffany jewelry. David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Caitriona Balfe in a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Uma Thurman in Cartier earrings. Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Venus Williams in Tiffany jewelry. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Travis Barker in a diamond lapel pin. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Regina Hall in Pomellato jewelry. Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Wesley Snipes in a lapel pin and colorful stone bracelet. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin in a 1980s Harry Winston necklace and earrings from Briony Raymond. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images