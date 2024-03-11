The red carpet at last night’s 96th Academy Awards was glowing with star power—but the megawatt jewelry may have ended up stealing the show. This year, so many attendees—America Ferrera, Lily Gladstone, and Florence Pugh among them—emphasized their looks with high carat counts in diamonds and precious stones. Timepieces made their presence felt as well, with many on the carpet choosing to adorn their wrists with a bit of extra bling. From Greta Lee’s modern take on Old Hollywood glamour to Zendaya’s blinding Bulgari moment, check out our favorite jewelry looks below.
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
The Bulgari muse served Old Hollywood glamour in pink gold earrings, punctuated with marquise diamonds, tourmalines, morganites, and mandarin garnets.
Greta Lee in Tiffany & Co.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Greta Lee upped the glamour of her Loewe look with drop platinum and diamond earrings, a Tiffany Archives diamond and emerald bracelet, and a ring in platinum with green tourmaline.
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Emma Stone accented her clean Louis Vuitton look with a sleek yellow diamond necklace from the brand’s high jewelry collection.
Margot Robbie in Fred Leighton
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Margot Robbie chose a cylindrical vintage Fred Leighton bangle, the perfect compliment to her sculptural Versace gown.
Cillian Murphy in Sauvereign and Omega
Murphy wore a bespoke brooch inspired by Oppenheimer by Hong Kong-based design house Sauvereign, and an Omega watch to accept his Best Actor Oscar.
Ariana Grande in Tiffany & Co.
Sarah Morris/WireImage/Getty Images
Ariana Grande looked every bit the princess in a 14-carat Tiffany & Co. pendant and 34-carat earrings in morganite and diamonds.
America Ferrera in Pomellato
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ferrera accentuated her sparkling pink Versace gown with a stunning rubellite and diamond necklace and coordinating ring.
Lily Gladstone in Bulgari
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
Best Actress nominee Gladstone chose a geometric Bulgari necklace featuring turquoise, sapphires, and diamonds, and elongated oval drop earrings.
Greta Gerwig in Boucheron
Sarah Morris/WireImage/Getty Images
The director paired Boucheron’s Vendôme necklace with a Champagne Gucci gown.
Jennifer Lawrence in Swarovski
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence wore Swarovski’s take on the classic tennis necklace and bracelet.
JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sandra Hüller complemented her custom Schiaparelli gown with a classic Cartier choker.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Florence Pugh played the snake charmer in a signature diamond wrap necklace from Bulgari.
Anya Taylor-Joy in Tiffany & Co.
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images
Taylor-Joy sparkled in a diamond necklace in platinum and yellow gold, a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany ring, and a diamond ring.
Brittany Snow in Pomellato
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images
The actress made a statement in a tanzanite and brown diamond choker from Pomellato.
Michelle Yeoh in Cindy Chao
Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh paired architectural earrings by Cindy Chao with her glittering Balenciaga gown. She also wore a glitzy timepiece from Richard Mille.
Simu Liu in DeBeers and Jacob & Co.
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images
Simu Liu added a bit of flair to his minimal suit, pinning it closed with a swirling DeBeers brooch. He also added a blue Jacob & Co. watch to his look.
Lupita Nyong’o in DeBeers
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong’o wore five diamond pieces from DeBeers, including a dripping (nearly 16-carat) bracelet.
Charlize Theron in Boucheron
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Charlize Theron proved that more can be more by piling on Boucheron diamonds with her silver Dior dress.
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Huy Quan paired his classic tux with a geometric brooch, designed by Cartier, and a Santos watch from the brand.
Carey Mulligan in Fred Leighton
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
Carey Mulligan kept it classic in oversized diamond studs from Fred Leighton.
Variety/Variety/Getty Images
Wright wore an Omega watch and a sparkling flower pin on his lapel.
Sterling K. Brown in Boucheron
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Brown wore a Boucheron “Barette” brooch in platinum, set with diamonds and sapphires, from 1919.
Gabrielle Union in Tiffany & Co.
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union stunned in a platinum and aquamarine necklace, Tiffany Soleste earrings, and a diamond ring.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Rita Moreno stole the show in vintage Verdura gold, platinum, and diamond “Twisted Horn” ear clips.
Emily Blunt in Tiffany & Co.
Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Emily Blunt doubled up Tiffany & Co. diamond necklaces, including a layered style weighing over 60 carats, to dazzling effect.
Colman Domingo in David Yurman and Omega
Variety/Variety/Getty Images
Domingo piled on the David Yurman and added an Omega watch.
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Erivo emphasized her amazing nail art with handfuls of rings from Louis Vuitton’s high jewelry collection. She also wore a pair of drop earrings from the brand.
Danielle Brooks in DeBeers
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Danielle Brooks complemented the simple neckline of her gown with a DeBeers Drops of Light necklace—weighing in at 20 carats—and diamond drop earrings.
Grace Gummer in Briony Raymond
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Gummer’s diamond drop necklace from Briony Raymond was the perfect pairing with the daring neckline of her Gucci dress.
Ncuti Gatwa in Tiffany & Co.
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Ncuti Gatwa added a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Four Leaves brooch to his sleek suit.
Variety/Variety/Getty Images
Longoria wore a sculptural, diamond necklace from Bucherer.
Matthew McConaughey in Jacob & Co.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
McConaughey addres Jacob & Co.’s Jean Bugatti watch, designed to mimic the dashboard of a Bugatti, to his look.