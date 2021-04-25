The set-up may be slighting unconventional, but the 2021 Oscars red carpet won’t be skimping on the glamour. This year’s ceremony will be split between its traditional home of the Dolby Theater, and the Union Station (an actual train station) with an in-person, socially distanced awards show—hosted by an ensemble cast including Brad Pitt, Zendaya and Bong Joon-ho. At the request of the Academy, which not-so-subtly suggested that attendees must not arrive in anything too casual, attendees showed up in attired fitting of Hollywood’s biggest night. Here, see every look from the red carpet at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Colman Domingo in Versace. Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images Colman Domingo wore a sparkling pink suit by Versace to attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Ariana DeBose in Versace. Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images Ariana DeBose wore an orange Versace gown to attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images Nominated for Minari, Steven Yeun and wife Joana Pak attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Tiara Thomas Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images Tiara Thomas attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.