If there’s something Jane Birkin would love more than Pamela Anderson’s new blunt, ’60s-inspired bangs, it’s the luxe outfit she wore to show them off. During a special screening of her new film The Last Showgirl over the weekend, Anderson flaunted her blonde fringe and a chic outfit from Bottega Veneta’s fall 2024 collection.

Anderson, who was just nominated for her very first Golden Globes for the role, accented her hairdo with a knee-length cashmere dress from the Italian brand. Its dramatic, decorative sleeves extended into an extra layer at the back that blended outerwear with formalwear. Anderson keyed in on the neutrals of her Bottega dress by wearing a pair of the brand’s chocolate brown Canalazzo pumps. The actress continued her commitment to her no-makeup beauty look.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The runway version of Anderson’s dress, which debuted in February 2024, was shown with a black turtleneck, an orange woven handbag, and slip-on mules. Anderson’s muted stylings let her new blonde fringe really shine.

Anderson’s latest haircut is much more blunt than the trademark big blonde hair she practically mastered in the ninties. Of course, these Birkin-style bangs have been all the rage among celebrities recently (Jennifer Lawrence and Bella Hadid just debuted their own this fall), but Anderson’s hair transformation couldn’t have come at a better time with awards season just around the corner.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The actress is garnering major buzz for her performance in the Gia Coppola film The Last Showgirl. In it, she plays an aging Las Vegas showgirl who is planning her future after her thirty-year run on stage abruptly comes to an end. The role already earned Anderson a nod at the Golden Globes in the Best Actress Drama category where she is up against Angelia Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, Fernanda Torres, and Kate Winslet.

“It was such a relief to be able to do a real film,” Anderson said last month, adding “I mean, this is the first script I ever read that was a good one. No one was giving me scripts like this. So I just poured everything I could into it because I thought, ‘What if this is the only film I ever get to do?’”